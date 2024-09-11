Several a cappella groups showed off their different musical styles to encourage new membership.

The biannual performance featured musical numbers from several groups and a comedy skit from the Pappy Parker Players.

A cappella groups on campus held their biannual Dollar Show this past Saturday at 8 p.m. in Lecture Halls 1 and 8.

Held at the beginning of each semester, the Dollar Show features each group’s varying musical styles and defining characteristics for potential members in the crowd. Auditions are held the following day.

Jianna Caro, the public relations and alumni coordinator for the Binghamtonics, Binghamton’s oldest co-ed a cappella group, and a junior majoring in musical theatre, described the novelty of the event.

“What makes [the] Dollar Show special to me is that no matter how many times I’ve been apart of it, every semester is different than the rest,” Caro wrote in an email. “I love seeing the audience’s reactions to our songs and our skit during the performance.”

In addition to the various a cappella groups, the show featured a comedy act by the Pappy Parker Players — Binghamton’s only improv and sketch comedy group. Each a cappella group had about 10 minutes to perform and showcase their respective personalities, with many performing songs they plan to perform in their upcoming semester shows. They gave a brief introduction of who they are, what songs they typically sing and any special characteristics about their group.

Included groups included No Strings Attached, who distinguished themselves with Broadway and Disney tracks, while Change of Tone — the newest on campus — said that they were dedicated to the inclusion of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC voices.

Jamila Neimann, the president of the Harpur Harpeggios — the only soprano-alto a cappella group — and a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, explained the Dollar Show’s uniqueness.

“I love how all the groups come together in the catacombs of the Lecture Hall and cheer each other on between sets,” Neimann wrote in an email. “There is definitely a strong sense of community there.”

Typically, each group associates themselves with a different color or dresses up in fun and elaborate costumes to leave audience members with a lasting impression.

Rhythm Method — BU’s 1980s-, 1990s- and 2000s-inspired group, wears red and black while the Binghamton Vibrations — an all-classical group, wears green. The Harpur Harpeggio’s signature color is pink and in the past, have done Barbie-inspired outfits as well as Cupid-themed outfits during the spring semester Dollar Show.

Vanessa Pliskow, the Binghamtonics’ treasurer and a sophomore double-majoring in business administration and musical theatre, explained her love for the group.

“The tonics have amazing soloists, and some sassy and impressive arrangements,” Pliskow wrote in an email. “We also love to show off how goofy we are! We’re the only group who doesn’t wear formal outfits — we all show up in weird and funny costumes.”

Caro explained what she finds supportive about BU’s a cappella community.

“I find that no matter what group you are apart of, there is an overwhelming amount of love and support for each other,” Caro wrote. “We love to attend each other’s shows, support each other on social media, host massive get-togethers, stream each other’s music, and never fail to be there for each other!”