AD Marshall announces intentions for the programs by 2024.

Binghamton University may soon be home to new Division 1 (D1) ice hockey and field hockey programs, according to recent statements from Athletics Director Eugene Marshall.

Marshall has detailed his intentions to develop these programs within the next two years after having first expressed interest in bringing in the programs last summer.

“Both men’s ice hockey and women’s field hockey are hotbeds in this area,” said Marshall during a recent episode of the Pipe Dream Bearcast. “They’re very well staffed at the high school level, very well coded for different colleges and universities and I think it would be a home run or a slap shot here if we can do it.”

The concept of the programs first arose from former Athletics Director Pat Elliott and BU President Harvey Stenger. Stenger continued to express support during a trophy presentation for the men’s club ice hockey team.

“I know I have the support of everybody here [at Binghamton],” Marshall said. “But we’re gonna do our due diligence and make sure we do what’s right because the one thing we don’t want to do is not support the programs that we have. We are trying to work to change and continue to enhance the culture, so that we have a winning mentality, and I want that winning mentality to kind of resonate from our [D1] program, to our club sport programs [and] to our recreation programs because that also helps people in life.”

If the programs come to fruition, it will not be the first time NCAA ice hockey has been played under the Bearcat banner. A Division III squad, part of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) West division, played from 1987 to 1992 at BU before disbanding. During this time, the squad often struggled to find success, with its best performance being a three-win campaign under coach Pat Dwyer during the 1990-91 season.

However, Binghamton’s men’s club ice hockey squad has found great success. Coming off of a heartbreaking loss in last year’s Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) College Hockey National Championships, the Bearcats finished off their 2023 regular season campaign with a 15-5-1 record and 33 points, good for fifth in the Upstate New York Collegiate Hockey League (UNYCHL) and a return to the National Championship tournament. It was there that BU got its revenge with an undefeated tournament run en route to a National Championship victory.

“Over the course of my time here at Binghamton, the skill and interest we have seen in our team has risen at an unbelievable level, permitting us to make deep runs in the National Tournament each year,” senior forward Chris Simak wrote. “The hockey culture is strong, and everyone on the team puts their best effort forward every practice and every game. This mentality brings a team together and that camaraderie is an important attribute of hockey’s uniqueness and excitement.”

The City of Binghamton has been described as a “hockey town” by Marshall, who expressed his belief that D1 hockey could be an economic stimulant for the Southern Tier. As for former Bearcats who never got the chance to play D1, many may be rooting from the grandstand.

“Adding a D1 team is a gratifying feeling not just for the hardworking players who are part of the club right now, but also past players, including recent graduates, as well as players from the old D3 team and players who started the club team,” wrote senior defense Jack O’Bryan. “Having a chance to talk with some of the original members of the club team over the course of this season has been a special experience for all of us currently on the team. Coming back to Binghamton in a couple years to watch the new D1 team will be such an exciting opportunity, and I am looking forward to the birth and future success of the team.”