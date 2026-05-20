We must shift away from our pragmatic, Machiavellian classroom culture and start prioritizing character over achieving success by any means necessary.

Omer Mungan Close

We live in a world that is fundamentally obsessed with measurement.

For a Binghamton University student, life is often reduced to a series of quantifiable metrics — credit hours, LinkedIn connections, internship titles and the almighty grade point average. In this relentless pursuit of measurable success, a subtle but profound shift of motivation has occurred in our hallways. We have stopped asking if a decision is “right” and started asking only if it is “efficient.”

In our quest for the perfect transcript, we have quietly discarded one of the most essential concepts of human civilization — virtue.

To understand what is missing from our modern academic experience, we must examine how the definition of virtue has been manipulated over time. In Classical antiquity, philosophers like Aristotle and the Stoic emperor Marcus Aurelius viewed virtue as a state of character — a commitment to doing the right thing, especially when no one is watching. For them, virtue was not a means to an end, but the end itself. It was the “golden mean” between extremes, a balance that defined a person’s worth.

However, as political and social systems grew more complex, Renaissance thinker Niccolò Machiavelli fundamentally redefined this concept. For Machiavelli, virtue was not about moral goodness — it was about pragmatism and the ability to achieve results by any means necessary. He famously argued that the end justifies the means, suggesting that traditional morality could and should be abandoned if it stands in the way of a strategic goal. By observing the hypercompetitive nature of modern higher education and our collective obsession with building the perfect transcript, it is glaringly clear that Machiavelli is the one teaching our unofficial curriculum today.

This Machiavellian shift is most visible in how our university structures evaluate us. The systems we rely on to build our futures — standardized testing, GPA calculations and algorithmic resume scanners — are brilliantly designed to measure outputs, but they are entirely blind to character.

Imagine a student who spends their entire night in a dorm lounge helping a peer through a mental health crisis or painstakingly explaining a complex calculus concept to a struggling friend, knowing it will cost them valuable study time for their own crucial midterm. The classical world would recognize this sacrifice as a profound act of virtue — a demonstration of loyalty, empathy and communal duty. The modern university system, however, only records the resulting “C” on the transcript.

When our institutional metrics inherently penalize moral sacrifices while rewarding ruthless, calculated optimization, we are implicitly taught a dangerous lesson — character is a luxury we simply cannot afford if we want to “win.”

This pragmatism has birthed a culture of “resume padding” that has become the norm on campus. We see students joining organizations they have no interest in or volunteering for causes they don’t care about, simply to check a box for a future employer. This is pure Machiavellianism — the “virtuous” act of service is hollowed out and used as a tool for personal advancement.

When the appearance of being a leader becomes more important than the actual responsibility of leadership, we lose the essence of what it means to be a member of a community. In practice, this transforms vibrant student organizations into hollow, transactional bureaucracies. When a club is run by students merely collecting titles, the focus shifts from meaningful impact to highly visible photo-ops. The unglamorous logistical work, the tedious member outreach and the actual event planning are inevitably pushed onto the shoulders of the general body.

For the students who joined out of a genuine passion for the cause, this dynamic is devastating. They are forced to watch as their dedication is commodified, their hard work routinely claimed by absentee leaders who only materialize when it is time to take credit. This breeds profound cynicism. We become experts at performing excellence while slowly losing the capacity for genuine integrity.

The most pressing test of this “invisible” virtue today is, of course, the rise of generative AI. AI has presented our generation with the ultimate Machiavellian temptation. If an algorithm can generate a coherent essay in seconds and if the pressure to maintain a high GPA is suffocating, the “efficient” choice is clear — take the shortcut. After all, if the end — the grade — is achieved, does the process matter? The Machiavellian answer is no.

But this assumes the transcript is our final destination. In reality, the GPA is merely a gatekeeper to further ends — graduate school, law school or a demanding postgrad career. When we outsource our thinking to an algorithm, we might secure the immediate grade, but we hollow out the very intellectual resilience required to survive what comes next. What happens when a generation that has systematically skipped the struggle of critical thought enters a workforce that desperately needs genuine problem-solving? We risk creating a professional class that can perform the optics of competence, but collapses the moment a challenge cannot be solved with a simple prompt. Choosing to struggle through the writing process, to confront the blank page and genuinely wrestle with ideas, is an act of character. It is a refusal to let an algorithm outsource our ability to think.



Efficiency is a fantastic tool for managing a schedule, but it is a terrible compass for navigating a human life. We must recognize that the most important aspects of our college years — our integrity, our empathy and our courage — cannot be captured by a decimal point on a diploma.



As we move toward graduation and enter an even more competitive professional landscape, the pressure to be Machiavellian will only increase. The world will ask us for results and “wins” at any cost. But if we want to build a future actually worth living in, we must remember that true success is not just about the goals we reach. It is about the character we refuse to sacrifice along the way.



In the end, a perfect GPA is a poor substitute for a soul that knows it stayed true to its own principles.



Omer Mungan is a sophomore double-majoring in history and philosophy, politics and law.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.