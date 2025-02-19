In the face of uncertainty, administrators and state officials must provide greater guidance.

Caspar Carson/Photo Editor Close

Since President Donald Trump assumed office, a rapid blitz of executive orders and policies targeting immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have been enacted. These include a pause on refugee resettlement, rollbacks on Temporary Protected Status, and accelerated deportation efforts in previously off-limit areas, like schools, for those without a criminal conviction.

Recently, Trump’s Education Department released a guidance that threatened to cut off federal funding from schools that do not remove DEI programs and practices subject to investigation by Feb. 28.

It’s unclear how we, or the University, will move forward. The current hostility of American politics permeates our education; anti-immigration policy and rhetoric may upend students of color’s ability to participate on campus fully or at all. A recent protest spearheaded by the Latin American Student Union calling for full University noncooperation with ICE should serve as a reminder of the personal impact national events have on our students.

As student journalists, we hope to keep the student body informed, but we also understand the immobilizing anxiety that may come with reading the news and the tendency to catastrophize events. With some immigration policies being unprecedented, even for Trump, we mustn’t let fear overwhelm us.

Amid heightened media coverage on immigration, remember that there are still things we can push for locally to protect one another, including our mental health, while staying aware of the latest news. We hope to keep you updated on what’s at stake, and the avenues students, administrators and the state can take in response.

In Binghamton, Trump’s orders have already had material consequences. The executive order “Realigning The United States Refugee Admissions Program” indefinitely paused future and planned entry into the United States for refugees, while another, “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid,” mandated resettlement agencies operating with federal funding halt their services.

As a result, organizations and applicants have been left without a clear plan for immigration and funding. Days after their signing, the American Civic Association, a mainstay of the community, suspended their reception and placement program and now relies on private donations from the community to serve their clients.

Since 1939, the ACA has been aiding refugees and immigrants legally enter and integrate into the community — a community, in turn, built by the diversity of culture, skills and beliefs as well as immigrants in every sector of the workforce.

The ACA is currently working with state officials to advocate for increasing state funding for necessary programs like theirs. Officials in Albany are now beginning negotiations for the next fiscal year’s state budget with a “historic high” in state reserves. We must ensure freezes on federal funds do not disrupt the valuable work organizations like the ACA do for the community. State funding can help alleviate national pressures, but adequate attention must consistently be given to immigration during negotiations.

In New York state’s system of higher education, there are over 650,000 first- and second-generation immigrant students — some being undocumented — and international students. This is not counting students with undocumented families. While there is no public information on the immigration status of Binghamton University students, we understand our diverse student body as essential to our school.

Our University hosts over 2,000 international students. The growing campus population has subsequently allowed BU to claim global “public Ivy” status and receive seven awards for “internationalization.” However, there has recently been increased scrutiny in vetting and screening student visa holders, and with Trump canceling Chinese student visas during his first term, the future of education for many is uncertain.

Additionally, in Trump’s “Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism,” he encouraged universities to “monitor for and report activities by alien students and staff.” Trump also promised to revoke student visas of what he called “Hamas sympathizers.” The surveillance and assumption of vulnerable, foreign-born students and faculty as already a threat would be a gross misappropriation of the fight against antisemitism.

Migrant students and workers drive our campus — from their impact on our daily operations to our culture and prestige, we hope their contributions are not lost on our administration. The Office of International Students and Scholars Services is an available resource, but comprehensive updates to policy changes and guidance, especially over extended periods not spent in Binghamton, must be ensured for our international population. The University must also guarantee their right to privacy and protect the right to peacefully protest in light of threats of deportation.

Several other factors remain uncertain for nonvisa students and families: the fate of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the right to privacy while applying for federal financial aid and potential harassment by immigration authorities.

We have all heard stories about raids and isolating fear. While you attend BU, it is essential to know your rights on this campus to protect yourself — this is as much our responsibility as it is the University’s. In New York state, some laws can slow down the deportation process, notably by requiring immigration authorities to have a judicial order or warrant to make an arrest, even on SUNY campuses, and by requiring a court order before releasing students’ sensitive information.

More can be done by our administration — a set procedure regarding ICE on our campus and clear policies, such as noncooperation between UPD and immigration officials and the designation of off-limit safe spaces, can be one or, for many, the only source of security.

Students have always needed support, but state officials and the administration must intervene in this endless cycle of media and fear now more than ever. Despite how much we may read or consume, we need to know that our campus and communities are safe.

We must stay informed and remember the shared humanity in pursuing an education or, simply, in the hopes of bettering our future. Whether you’ve felt safe and loved in the Q Center lounge or Recreation Park, we do not need to ride out this wave of executive orders and alarming rhetoric alone. Our administration and state officials must have our backs.

