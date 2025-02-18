After organizing a march last Thursday protesting mass deportations, the Latin American Student Union criticized recent attacks on TPS and DACA in a statement to Pipe Dream.

Several immigration programs face uncertain futures a month into President Donald Trump’s second term.

On his first day in office, Trump signed several executive orders aimed at tightening border security and restricting new refugee admissions to the country. The administration also began rolling back Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from certain countries that the secretary of homeland security deemed unsafe to return from.

Kristi Noem, who was recently confirmed as secretary of homeland security by the U.S. Senate, announced the termination of protected status for nearly 350,000 Venezuelan migrants, rolling back a Biden-era extension that also included El Salvador and Ukraine, both of which remain unaffected.

Another program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, allows for certain individuals without lawful immigration status who were brought to the United States as children to obtain a two-year renewable deferred action from deportation. DACA recipients can obtain work authorization and legally reside in the country, provided they meet certain guidelines like completing education and having no criminal history. While DACA was targeted during Trump’s first term, the U.S. Supreme Court voted in 2020 on procedural grounds to reject Trump’s termination of the program.

Last month, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against DACA but allowed recipients to continue renewing their eligibility. While U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, an agency tasked with handling immigration and naturalization services, are not processing any new applications, they are accepting renewal requests from DACA recipients.

“Millions being from Latin America, more often than not, are leaving home countries which have been devastated by the imperialism of the United States,” wrote Binghamton University’s Latin American Student Union in an email. “Attacking Dreamers who have never known anywhere but America gives away the game, the cruelty is the point, not the exception.”

“If Donald Trump’s goal was to keep Americans safe, he would be advocating for investments in mental health and housing, but instead, he is attacking millions of law-abiding Americans who have never known another home,” they added. “His attacks on TPS for Venezuelans also showcases the hypocrisy of his policy. He claims to want legal immigration, but punishes those that use legal channels to enter America.”

The American Civic Association, a nonprofit that supports immigrants and promotes cultural understanding, aids TPS and DACA recipients through their immigration services. Those who meet TPS eligibility requirements can receive legal assistance with renewing their temporary status or applying for legal permanent status.

Hussein O. Adams, the executive director and CEO of the American Civic Association, said that immigrants in Greater Binghamton have strengthened and enriched the local community. Adams noted that the area’s immigrant population is appreciative of Binghamton for being a “Welcoming City” and of the ACA for being a strong, supportive and resilient organization.

“The city of Binghamton has seen tremendous growth and stability due to the resettlement and integration of refugees and immigrants dating back over a century,” Adams wrote. “This increased diversity in cultures has brought economic stability and strength that without would be a detriment and loss to the city.”

A resolution passed by the Student Association Congress last May [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/may-sa-congress-resolution-urges-elected-officials-to-support-documented-dreamers/158991/] affirmed the body’s support for documented Dreamers, or children who came to the United States as dependents on their parents’ visas before aging out of those protections after turning 21. Around 250,000 children fall into this category, as of June 2024. The resolution was authored by Kristina Donders, now the speaker of the SA Congress and a junior double-majoring in mathematics and political science, and Veronica Raffaele, a documented Dreamer and a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and Spanish.

“While our focus has been on Documented Dreamers, we recognize that the Trump administration’s immigration policies are having negative ripple effects across multiple immigrant communities, including DACA recipients, TPS holders, and other vulnerable groups,” Raffaele wrote. “The fear and uncertainty among students — whether they are here lawfully or under an undocumented status — has reached alarming levels. Many immigrants I have spoken to describe living in a constant state of anxiety, with their families urging them to carry passports, visas, and I-20s at all times, even when simply attending class or running errands. This is not how anyone should have to live, especially individuals who have known no other home but the U.S.”

“This is more than just policy; it’s about basic human dignity and fairness,” she added. “We remain committed to advocating for all students, regardless of status, and will continue to fight for legislative action that ensures their right to stay in the country they love and call home.”

Last Thursday, LASU organized a campus march against mass deportation alongside the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society, the University’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America, Corazoncitos and Candela Latin Dance Club. They implored the University to refuse cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and protect student activists and migrant workers on campus. The organizers also asked the University to release a statement condemning immigration raids, deportations and the Trump administration’s attack on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“We unequivocally condemn these attacks on immigrants as racist, xenophobic, and inherently anti-American,” LASU wrote.