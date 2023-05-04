I’m a chronic deadline-misser. The night before my first final paper was due, I’d only finished half of it.

I’m reluctant to start anything that isn’t easy or quick because I know I’ll abandon it halfway through. I wasn’t in any way a perfectionist, but I’ve been burned by the educational system ever since middle school. I went into college thinking that it’d be just more of the same, something that I had to grind through for the eventual freedom that having a job gives you.

I joined Arts & Culture my second semester after failing the grammar test for both the Copy desk and Asian Outlook. I did not think of myself as an outgoing and easy-going person. I hate explaining the most basic facts about myself, and showing my personal work to others is a degree away from letting them perform brain surgery on me. All of this means I wouldn’t make a good journalistic writer.

And yet, I was good. I was such an amazing journalist that I won the Pulitzer my first — yeah no, I didn’t. But I did show up to events, take notes, ask for interviews and write my articles. Having long, full conversations with people I’d otherwise never cross paths with is more eye-opening than I’d ever imagined. And I only missed two deadlines out of the 30 or so articles I wrote.

Arts & Culture were one of the few constants during my time at Binghamton University. I was proud to see my articles in print. I still have the newspaper cutouts that I’m definitely going to put in a scrapbook one day. Productions became a time that I looked forward to after a stressful week. Technically, it’s work, but it’s low-stakes work that reminds me of reading time, where all you do is kick your friends under the table and talk.

It’s hard to describe what leaving feels like for someone who’s not in touch with their emotions. I’ve done it a lot, but never for something I’ve chosen to attach so much of my life to. I think it’s best to keep it short and move on to the thank you’s.

To Sam: Thanks for being my Pipe Dream stoner buddy. You’re a good and caring leader who always lets us off as soon as possible, and you’re always fun and keep the vibes lighthearted no matter how tired you are. I know you’re going to keep smiling no matter what happens, either because you’re naturally a chill guy or because of the stash you’re hiding from your parents.

To Eli: I thought you were a weird-ass dude when we first met. But now I kind of get your vibe, and I like that you’re just doing your thing without really caring about other people’s lives and their opinions. You’ll continue to have a successful time in college and write listicles until you go to grad school and leave Pipe Dream for the Rolling Stone TV & Movies section.

To Samra, Revati, Hudson and Molly: Thank you for being such dedicated unpaid interns and making our job easier. I enjoyed getting to know you better this year, and I hope that you had a good experience in Arts & Culture and won’t sue me for abusing my powers. (Sue Sam. He’s the one who was at Newbie Night.) Revati, Hudson and Molly, I don’t think our section can be left in better hands.

Thank you, Hamza, for going along with my jokes. Thank you, Alexis, for taking up the torch for Arts & Culture. I always look forward to reading your articles because they’re written like a dream, and you’ll make the best editor. Thank you, Michael, our honorary arts member, and thank you to all my friends from Pipe Dream.

Jamie H Nguyen is a senior majoring in English and an assistant Arts & Culture editor.