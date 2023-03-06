Sophia Yazdi is a freshman majoring in economics.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

“My interest in society and policy has led me to be an economics major specializing in economic policy analysis. I am fascinated by the intersection between economics and law, which has led me to pursue law school after graduation. I put my passion for civics to good use through my involvement with the Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) during the midterm elections. Outside academics, drawing and painting serve as an incredible outlet for creativity. As a runner, I spend summers training for half-marathons and have had the opportunity to run with the Binghamton University running club. I have also engaged in volunteer work through Binghamton Aiding Hearts, and I am looking forward to continuing my campus involvement.”

2. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

“I have experience in the [College-in-the-Woods (CIW)] Council and SA Congress, and have connected with many departments and clubs on campus. I have experience in the legislation process and have witnessed the disconnect between the student body, the Student Association and the administration. Increased accessibility of the SA Congress to the student body can give students a greater voice to express opinions and concerns to the University administration via legislation. Through streamlined communication, students’ voices can be heard and University administration will benefit from a better understanding of student body needs. My goals for [BU] align with the role of BU Council Representative to represent the student body to the administration.”

3. What is your platform?



“As BU Council Representative, I plan to amplify the student’s voice, increase student administration communication, expand collaboration with [the BU] Student Association and provide new insights. Through my experience as both a student and a member of the Student Association Congress, I have been able to see gaps in communication between the student body and [BU] administration, and I know we can achieve so much more when all of these groups work closely together on topics such as mental health, accessibility, University policies and more.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“In my time at [BU], I have been involved in several student organizations, campus offices, the Student Association and club sports, and have worked to contribute to the campus and [the] University through legislation and advocacy. I have already begun to make changes within the University, and I plan to continue this dedication as BU Council Representative. I can bring new ideas to the table as someone who has not been at the University long enough to get accustomed to the status quo, and I will speak up for students who are not heard by the University.”