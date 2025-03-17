A first-generation graduate of BU, Webb was awarded for her efforts advocating for students facing obstacles to higher education.

To honor her commitment to higher education access, State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04 received the Educational Opportunity Program Champion Award during the 54th-annual New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislators Caucus Weekend.



Webb, who represents Greater Binghamton, received the honor on Feb. 15 during the event’s second-annual alumni reception, attended by supporters and alumni who benefited from the state program, which provides low-income students with the resources to attend a SUNY campus.



“EOP offers academic resources, financial assistance, and mentoring — resources that help level the playing field for students who might not otherwise have access to these opportunities,” Webb wrote to Pipe Dream. “Without programs like EOP, many capable and hardworking students would face insurmountable barriers to higher education. EOP is a vital lifeline that ensures every student, no matter their background, has a fair shot at achieving their academic and professional goals.”



The program, established more than 50 years ago, exists on 54 SUNY campuses and has helped more than 85,000 students graduate, with 78 percent of alumni living and working in New York, helping to grow the state’s workforce. In August, SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. announced the expansion of mental health and engineering-focused graduate programs under EOP, offering support in academics, financial aid and applications.



“This award means so much to me, both personally and professionally,” Webb, a first-generation graduate, wrote. “Personally, it’s a recognition of the very program that made my own academic journey possible. As an EOP alum, I know how critical it is to have access to the support systems that empower students to succeed. This award is a reminder of the opportunity I was given, and it fuels my passion to continue advocating for those who need it most.”



“As an elected official, this award reinforces my commitment to ensuring that all students, regardless of their background, have access to the tools they need to achieve their dreams,” she added. “It’s a privilege to serve in this role, and I will continue working to break down the barriers that prevent students from reaching their full potential.”



The New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislators Inc. was founded in 1985 as a nonpolitical organization to foster racial tolerance, promote community development and foster the “social and general welfare of the various people of the community,” according to its website. The caucus weekend was held over three days beginning on Feb. 14, during which attendees participated in receptions and policy workshops discussing issues people of color and their communities face.



King, in an interview with the Syracuse Post-Standard, said public institutions would continue to promote diversity and inclusivity through programs like EOP, which he called income-based rather than race-based.

“Without programs like EOP, many capable and hardworking students would face insurmountable barriers to higher education,” Webb wrote. “EOP is a vital lifeline that ensures every student, no matter their background, has a fair shot at achieving their academic and professional goals.”