SUNY’s Educational Opportunity Program provides academic and financial support for students who meet certain educational and financial guidelines.

The program's expansion would include new pre-professional programs for students interested in studying mental health and engineering.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. recently announced that the Educational Opportunity Program will expand graduate programs in mental health studies and engineering during an Aug. 20 visit to SUNY New Paltz.

The program, which enrolls students who meet certain educational and financial guidelines into SUNY schools, has helped over 85,000 students graduate from college in its more than 50-year history. The program has also made considerable contributions to the state’s workforce, with upward of 78 percent of graduates living and working in New York after college. The expansion will launch pre-professional programs for careers in the mental health and engineering fields, providing support in academics, financial aid and applications. Students will also have access to a network of alumni, staff and professionals for additional career preparation.

“By expanding the initiative to include mental health and engineering pre-professional programs, we are not only investing in our students’ future, but also the future of our state by addressing New York’s workforce needs in high-demand fields,” King said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to make EOP a vital tool for student success across the SUNY system.”

The expansion was mentioned during King’s 2024 State of the University Address, where he spotlighted a Binghamton University student, Mardiya Youssif Traore ‘24, who was a part of pre-med EOP, which provided her with further opportunities, leading her to make the eventual decision to attend Salus University in Pennsylvania this fall on her way to becoming an optometrist. The pre-med EOP program’s success motivated the King to expand pre-professional opportunities.

“Mardiya is — it became obvious to me as soon as we met — an extraordinary talent, and what she got out of the program is what drives us to build on the success of pre-med EOP and the unparalleled legacy of the program with additional pre-professional opportunities, starting with mental health and engineering,” King said.

The EOP initiative has a rich history at BU, officially recognized in 1968 by SUNY Central in Albany and then BU following the introduction of a bill by Assemblyman Arthur O. Eve in the preceding year. Since its inception, the University’s EOP has provided students with opportunities to fulfill their potential.

On their website, the program boasts a retention rate of 98 percent, higher than that of regularly accepted students and a graduation rate exceeding the national average. Four EOP students at BU, since 2017, became Student Association president, and others have since gone on to run the program.

During his SUNY New Paltz speech, King remained firm in his belief that SUNY’s EOP is an invaluable resource to both students and New York itself, one that — with the backing of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature — he will continue funding and extending into new areas of study to promote job growth in the state as well as work toward more equitable education access.

New York State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04, an EOP alumna, expressed enthusiasm about the program’s expansion.

“As an EOP alum and member of our Senate Higher Education Committee, I am proud to support this initiative that helps our Educational Opportunity Program students take that next critical step toward achieving their dreams,” Webb said. “The expansion of the Educational Opportunity Program is a game-changer for so many students who have the drive and determination to succeed but need that extra support to reach their full potential. By opening up pathways to graduate programs, we’re not just investing in their future — we’re investing in the future of our communities and our state.”