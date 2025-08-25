Joined by friends and family at the Osterhout Concert Theater on Saturday, 74 undergraduate PharmD students crossed the stage to receive their white coats.

Dr. Philip Hritcko, dean of the University of Connecticut’s School of Pharmacy, delivered the keynote address and said the white coats represent "compassion, service, integrity and a lifelong commitment to learning.”

Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences held its annual white coat ceremony on Saturday, welcoming new students to the program.



Joined by friends and family at the Osterhout Concert Theater in the Anderson Center, 74 students crossed the stage to receive their white coats. The ceremony began with a welcome from Pharmacy School Dean Dr. Kanneboyina Nagaraju, University President Harvey G. Stenger and Donald Hall, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.



“You are embarking on an exciting path,” Dr. Nagaraju said. “We pledge to educate and prepare you to become person-centered pharmacists who will practice at the top of your license.”



First opened in 2017, the School of Pharmacy last year had 257 Doctor of Pharmacy students and around 25 master’s and Ph.D. students, who take classes in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences located on the University’s Health Sciences Campus in Johnson City. The Saturday ceremony inaugurated the ninth class of students into the program.



Dr. Philip Hritcko, dean of the University of Connecticut’s School of Pharmacy, delivered the ceremony’s keynote address.



“This is not just a professional occasion, it’s really a homecoming,” said Hritcko, an Endicott native and graduate of Union-Endicott High School.

He said both he and his wife, Lorraine Hritcko MBA ‘86, who also grew up in Endicott, have strong roots in the Triple Cities area and reminded students of their role as the next generation of healthcare professionals.



“The white coat you receive today is more than just a garment,” said Hritcko. “It’s a symbol of trust. It represents compassion, service, integrity and a lifelong commitment to learning.”



Hritcko also discussed his work with incoming BU president Anne D’Alleva, the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at UConn. The SUNY Board of Trustees last Tuesday voted to confirm D’Alleva to lead the University over 10 months after Stenger announced his intent to step down.



“She is probably the best boss I’ve ever had in my life,” Hritcko said. “So I’m a little mad that you recruited her away from UConn, but on the same token, I’m so happy for Anne. She will do a wonderful job here at Binghamton University, and I know she will continue the great legacy that President Stenger has already created here, and it will continue to blossom.”



After the keynote speech, James “JJ” Brice, the pharmacy school’s director of student affairs, presented white coats to each student. As they crossed the stage, Dr. Erin Pauling and Dr. Anthony Hopkins, both professors of pharmacy practice, coated each of the students.



Following the coat presentation, Brice guided students in passing the light of knowledge, a ceremony where students held candles and spread the light among each other down all of the rows.



Before the ceremony ended, students recited the Oath of a Pharmacist, a key tradition that symbolizes a student’s committed devotion to service through pharmacy science. Students pledge to protect personal health information, advocate for improved patient care and hold themselves to high ethical standards, among other pillars of pharmaceutical sciences.



Afterward, the newly inducted members gathered outside the Anderson Center for a class photo. Family and friends flooded the center with bouquets before heading to a reception at the Pharmacy School.



“I think it sets a great tone for the students and proactively celebrates what will be their accomplishments in four years,” said Keisha Wisdom, whose son, Nicholas, received his white coat.



“It’s very exciting for us as a family investing in Nicholas’ education to know that he has a place that’s specific to his learning, that allows for research. And so even as a student, he will have the opportunity to influence the future,” Wisdom continued.



Wisdom, a nurse, comes from a family of healthcare professionals. Her mother and daughter are also nurses, so she said her son is continuing a family tradition of working as healthcare professionals.



Julia Baisley, a first-year student pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, said she is looking forward to working with her peers in the program.



“I think Binghamton is really focused on community, and I can really appreciate team-based learning, and I really like having that tight-knit friendship with my peers,” Baisley said. “Coming from a small school to here is a bit overwhelming, but I feel like this is a good community for that adjustment.”