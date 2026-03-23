Emily Landis Close

Emily Landis, a sophomore majoring in political science, is running for Binghamton University’s Student Association’s vice president for student success, an office that coordinates resources to help promote student well-being. Her responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

1) Why are you running for this SA position?

I’m running for this position because I believe there are structural barriers that prevent students from being successful. Too often, students don’t know what resources are available, where to find them, or how to navigate them, and even when they do, those resources don’t always meet their needs. When that happens, I believe we fail our students.

I see clear opportunities to improve how the SA supports student life, particularly in making resources more accessible, transparent and effective. As VPSS, I want to take on those challenges and help build a campus where every student is able to focus on being a student, not on overcoming unnecessary obstacles. I’m also passionate about working directly with people and helping them navigate their experiences at Binghamton, and this role allows me to do that on a larger scale.

2) Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I’m a sophomore from Brooklyn, New York (the best borough, of course) and I’m studying political science. My favorite movie is “Billy Elliot,” and I highly recommend it to those who have never watched it. My favorite artist is Noah Kahan and my favorite show is “The Crown.” I would describe myself as a patient person who brings a levelheaded and diplomatic attitude to any situation.

I’m also really passionate about the outdoors. I love hiking, camping, skiing and spending as much time outside as possible, which is something I didn’t have much access to growing up in the city. I’m a part of the Binghamton Outdoors Club, which allows me to go on trips almost every weekend. One of the things I value most about the club is its commitment to accessibility. We provide gear like backpacks, sleeping bags, tents and more so that students don’t have to spend a lot of money just to participate. That idea, making opportunities accessible regardless of background, is something I want to bring into the VPSS office and apply to campus resources more broadly.

In the future, I plan to pursue both a Master of Public Administration and a law degree. My goal is to become a public interest lawyer and work with underrepresented and marginalized communities, while also being involved in government at the state or federal level. I want to help create policies that are not only effective but genuinely equitable and responsive to people’s needs.

3) Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform aims to take down the barriers that keep students from having to worry about being a student through three main pillars:

First, student well-being. Mental health is foundational to academic success. I will fight for an online appointment booking system for the University Counseling Center so that students can access counseling more quickly and easily. I will work closely with the UCC to hire more diverse staff, so that students see themselves represented by their healthcare providers.

Secondly, tenant protections and power. Over half of students live off campus, particularly in the Westside, Johnson City, or Downtown Binghamton, yet many of them lack the guidance to pick houses and landlords wisely. As VPSS, I want to solve this by creating how-to videos explaining how to read a lease, file a code violation, report a negligent landlord, etc. Additionally, I want to work closely with the City Council to create stronger tenant laws that would further protect students. Lastly, I want to expand the “Rate My Housing” website to include a comment section and “Rate My Landlord” tab, so that students can help each other make informed decisions.

Thirdly, I want to ensure universal access for all students. As VPSS, I will create and distribute a comprehensive resource guide that contains everything from educational, financial and health care to community, employment and cultural resources that all students can access, regardless of status. I will also establish a visible waitlist queue so that when students register for classes, they know the likelihood of getting into a filled class.

4) How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

Many of the challenges I’m addressing are ones I’ve personally experienced or seen friends and fellow students face. As a student, I understand how frustrating it is when essential resources are inaccessible or flawed. I also recognize that these issues are amplified when students feel they lack a trustworthy advocate to turn to for support.

This past year, serving as the Student Life and Academics Chair, I had the opportunity to engage directly with students and hold candid conversations about campus resources and gaps in support. Through various initiatives, including tabling and speaking at club meetings, I saw that when students are provided with the right resources and a safe space to ask for help, they are much more likely to seek the support they need. Additionally, this past summer, I worked with a state senator. My work primarily involved connecting constituents with assistance and guiding them through complex processes. This role provided me with valuable experience in effectively assisting individuals, skills I am eager to bring to the VPSS office.

5) What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton?

Seeing the yellow spotted salamanders cross Connector Road into the Nature Preserve was truly an awesome experience. I had unfortunately missed it during my freshman year and vowed that I would be extra vigilant the next year to see them cross, and I did! It was a ton of fun seeing both students and locals show up just to watch the salamanders scamper across the road. A cool fact I learned is that the sloped concrete curb pieces are actually ramps so that the salamanders can cross more easily.