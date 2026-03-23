Halina de Jong-Lambert Close

Halina de Jong-Lambert, a junior majoring in economics, is running unopposed for vice president for programming, which oversees Binghamton University’s Student Association Programming Board. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1. Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running to be vice president for programming because I have greatly enjoyed my year as a part of the Programming Board, and my impression that it is a vital aspect of the Student Association and how it serves students has only grown during my time. I would be honored to lead our nine exceptionally hard working committees in providing a range of entertainment options for every student. I have also seen as chair of student fleas, giving creative and entrepreneurial students a platform to sell merchandise like hand-crafted jewelry, that we can offer unique promotional opportunities to students and the organizations they are part of, a role I want to expand on as VPP.

I am also running because I sincerely believe I am the right person for the job — I have both the organizational, communication and planning skills to continue offering the high-quality entertainment options that SAPB currently provides and the creativity and passion for uplifting our student experience to expand upon them.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am a junior majoring in economic analysis minoring in political science and music! I started out as a political science major, and I definitely still have a passion for government and the transformative role it can play in people’s lives. I want to work in the public sector of economics using economic analysis techniques for the public good and thoughtful economic policy. I am super excited to be interning at the Federal Reserve in Richmond this summer, learning more about how their economic research uplifts communities!

I really enjoy writing! I have been a part of Happy Medium, our political science magazine, since freshman year, and I currently serve as the economics reporter. I have also been in choirs since I was 7 years old, and until this semester (because of a class conflict) I was part of Binghamton’s Treble Chorus and loved it! I really enjoy listening to a range of music, it has been super interesting to learn more about the theory and history of music from my music minor.

3. Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform is that, first and foremost, I am most excited about working with the exceptionally hard working people that are naturally drawn to being a part of SAPB — the VPP position can really do nothing without them, and I would be honored to be given the responsibility of hiring and leading these students. With that, I think we need to both continue offering our current ranging opportunities and expand on our current role within the student body.

But our student body is evolving — Binghamton students are more involved than ever before, joining and forming more clubs and associations every year. I believe SAPB has a unique role to play in partnering with both established organizations and unchartered clubs to ensure that our events reflect the full range of student interests and bring more of us together. This looks like offering opening performance opportunities to all performance organizations on campus, and giving more tabling and promotional opportunities surrounding our events for clubs to sign up for.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

I think my background as a longstanding community advocate and member of the Student Association gives me a lot to offer the community. I started out as a Student Association representative for Mountainview College. In this role, I authored a resolution calling for more student input and environmental sensibility in the construction of the Mountainview Quad. It passed unanimously. I also served on the Finance, Elections, and Judiciary committees. From this experience, I’ve built a thorough understanding of how the Student Association, at its best, can robustly advocate for students and help project their clubs and visions into reality.

Beyond that, I am also simply a student who truly loves Binghamton, and has seen that it attracts super driven people that I would be honored to provide more entertainment options for!

5. What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton?

It’s pretty simple, but I have really fond memories of going to Appalachian Collegiate Center late at night with my roommates my freshman and sophomore years when I lived in Mountainview. It’s so cozy, and I feel like life was simpler!