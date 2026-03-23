Farhat Naimey Close

Farhat Naimey, a junior majoring in environmental studies, is one of two candidates on the ballot for vice president of multicultural affairs, an office that advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, collaborating closely with several Binghamton University offices and the multicultural community. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1) Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running for vice president for multicultural affairs because I am committed to creating meaningful change in my community. It has been a life-long passion of mine to become a voice for those who feel unheard or underrepresented. During my time at Binghamton, I have had the honor of serving multiple leadership positions, each of which have opened my eyes to new perspectives. These experiences have shaped my commitment to advocacy and my passion for creating a more unified and inclusive community.

Through this role, I hope to honor that passion of mine by empowering and uniting multicultural organizations on campus. I want to foster a community where every student feels valued and encouraged to celebrate who they are.

2) Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am currently the vice president of New York Public Interest Research Group and it was the first club that I joined during my freshman year! I was drawn to their commitment in giving back to the community in regards to several issues such as consumer rights, environmental protection and higher education. Last spring semester, I was an intern for their legislative office in Albany and it was truly such a rewarding experience. Additionally, I am the executive assistant to the current executive vice president.

After I complete my undergraduate degree at Binghamton, I intend to pursue a Master in Public Policy. I aspire to work in the legislative field in the future!

3) Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform focuses on three pillars: communication, advocacy, and community.

Communication: I want to foster a safe space for students and ensure that they never feel as if they are alone. I plan on creating monthly dialogue sessions in the [Multicultural Resource Center] so that students can come in and discuss whatever is on their minds, whether it pertains to their own identity or to a larger scale issue. It is important to foster this safe space, especially given the political climate that we are currently in.

Advocacy: I want to create weekly listening sessions between the VPMA’s office and multicultural organizations so that organizations can address any concerns or hopes for the future of the VPMA office. I will make this calendar as flexible as possible and I will utilize this feedback to make C3 meetings as efficient as possible.

Community: I want to help foster a closer sense of community on campus and increase membership for multicultural organizations, and I have two ways that I plan to do this. First, I want to create a multicultural newsletter. In this, organizations can highlight past events and showcase upcoming ones. I will digitize this and make it accessible via hardcopy, with copies available at different stations on campus. Next, I will host bi-weekly cultural events in which organizations can showcase something from their organization’s culture or background.

4) How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

Through the leadership roles that I previously mentioned, I have had the opportunity to help plan large-scale events, communicate with multiple organizations, and advocate for others. This is especially apparent with my experience as the vice president of NYPIRG as I have helped in the planning and execution of events such as Earth Fest and Can Jam. Additionally, as a policy associate while working in their Albany office, I had the opportunity to meet with and lobby members of the New York State Legislature to research public policy issues and advocate for the passage of key bills.

5) What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton University?

My favorite memory from my time at Binghamton has to be any lunch or dinner spent with my friends during Restaurant Week!