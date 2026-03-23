Anna Drangel Close

Anna Drangel, a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and sociology, is one of two candidates on the ballot for vice president for multicultural affairs, whose office advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, collaborating closely with several Binghamton University offices and the multicultural community. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1) Why are you running for this Student Association position?

I am running for vice president for multicultural affairs because of my connection to the multicultural space at Binghamton University and my desire to see it thrive. First coming to Binghamton in the fall of 2023, I was searching for a community that made me feel a sense of belonging. Shortly after, I decided to intern for Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate (PULSE), where I met a community of like-minded women committed to empowering women of color on campus. This community brought me out of my shell and inspired me to meet others in the multicultural space.

Since then, I have had the opportunity to connect with other organizations and learn firsthand about the processes and passion behind the events we organize. This community continues to inspire me with its resilience and commitment to creating spaces of safety and representation for everyone, and I want to ensure it continues to do so.

2) Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics, and law and sociology, and I am from the best borough (Queens!). On campus, I am the secretary for PULSE, the director of outreach and advocacy for Binghamton University’s Council Representative Committee, and a resource manager in the study spaces at Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center. After graduation, I plan to go to law school to pursue a career in public service and provide legal services for marginalized communities. Outside of school, my favorite hobbies are listening to music (mainly R&B and soul), going to the gym and cooking or making iced lattes at home.

3) Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

As VPMA, I plan to fight for your VOICE: Visibility, Outreach, Inclusion, Community and Empowerment. My campaign centers around highlighting the resources the multicultural community has to offer for incoming students, advocating for BU Dining Services to partner with local multicultural food businesses for student organizations’ events, and prioritizing students’ needs through monthly Town Halls in the Multicultural Resource Center and frequent student outreach. I hope to give students more agency and authenticity in multicultural events hosted and provide incoming students with the resources they need to thrive at Binghamton University.

4) How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

By being on P.U.L.S.E’s executive board for two years, I have had the opportunity to facilitate collaborations with numerous multicultural organizations on campus, learning what students in the multicultural space want to see and why they love the space, and I plan to use this knowledge to inform how I can serve students. Moreover, as the director of advocacy and outreach for [the] BU Council Representative’s committee, I frequently reach out to organizations to gauge what students want to see on campus, and have helped develop initiatives to address these concerns. Additionally, this role has given me experience engaging with administrators and faculty, learning what resources are available to support such initiatives. I plan to use my skills in student advocacy, outreach, and experience in the multicultural space to implement my platform.

5) What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton University?

My favorite memory from my time at Binghamton is PULSE’s Sunday Executive Board meetings. As tradition, PULSE holds longer, more casual E-Board meetings each Sunday, which give us each a chance to reflect on our weeks and bond with each other. The discussions during these meetings are hilarious and always help me destress before starting the school week. I am forever grateful for the connection and sisterhood PULSE has provided me, and our Sunday E-Boards are a great testament to that!