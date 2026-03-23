Nina Thomas Close

Nina Thomas, a sophomore double-majoring in political science and economics, is one of two candidates on the ballot for Binghamton University’s Student Association’s vice president for finance, whose office is responsible for establishing financial policy and approving large expenses and organizational expenditures. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1. Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running for the position of vice president for finance because I want to make a lasting impact and drive positive change at Binghamton. I have significant experience including being a part of the Financial Committee, Club Sports Budget Allocation Committee, and starting my own baking business. I want club leaders to feel comfortable coming to the VPF to ask any questions they may have. Moreover, I want to increase transparency and communication to ensure that club leaders can have a thorough understanding of the financial policies and understand how to carry out financial transactions such as filling out vouchers and contracts. I aim to ensure that all clubs can effectively carry out their financial responsibilities and support all the organizations which make our campus community so vibrant!

2. Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am highly involved on campus and my extracurricular experiences have prepared me well for this role. I am a part of Club Kickline where we perform at every basketball game, and am a part of Evolution Dance Company.

In addition, I serve on both the FinCo committee and DEI committees of SA Congress. I also serve as head of public relations for SA Congress, where I helped create and currently manage a new public relations department. In this role, I oversee a team of five public relation liaisons. Working to create this department was a new challenge as there was no precedent to follow as nothing like this had been done before, however, I turned that challenge into an opportunity to articulate my vision of what I wanted to turn the SA Congress social media into. Something where students would be able to find resources, learn about SA Congress and even get involved. Through these efforts, I more than doubled the account’s following in one semester and helped increase transparency within SA Congress.

Finally, after completing my degree I hope to attend law school, and eventually work in either corporate or constitutional law! I had the opportunity to intern at a law firm this past summer, which reaffirmed my interest in this industry.

3. Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform is built upon three main pillars, including increasing accessibility, engagement and transparency.

To increase accessibility, I will hold regular office hours to provide direct support, lead optional budgeting workshops for club leaders and offer follow-up meetings to ensure long-term financial success and accountability.

To increase engagement, I will maintain mandatory treasurer training and work with the executive vice president to implement a treasurer training at the fall leadership conference so that club leaders can get all significant information at one training session. I will also create a set of virtual resources so treasurers have ongoing support throughout the whole year.

Finally, to increase transparency, I will introduce clearer budgeting templates for clubs and club sports and enhance communication tools like “how-to” guides for specific vouchers and contracts, through the VPF social media and update the materials on the SA website.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

My background has strongly shaped what I can offer to the campus community. In high school, I started my own baking business from the ground up. Through this experience I learned how to manage startup costs, track expenses, price products correctly, and maximize efficiency.

As a result I was able to grow the business to generate $10,000 in revenue within a year. This experience gave me practical financial management skills and a strong sense of accountability, skills which are essential for serving as an effective vice president for finance.

5. What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton?

My favorite memory at Binghamton was going to an end-of-year dinner with my friends after the last day of classes last year. It was a great way to celebrate everything we had accomplished together and reflect on our freshman year!