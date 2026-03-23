Luciana Denegri Close

Luciana Denegri, a junior majoring in business administration, is one of two candidates on the ballot for Binghamton University’s Student Association’s vice president for finance, whose office is responsible for establishing financial policy and approving large expenses and organizational expenditures. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1.Why are you running for this SA position?

Working in the VPF office has allowed me to combine my love of problem solving and number crunching. As weird as it sounds, as a former cashier, I love customer service. There’s something so satisfying about working with people to solve their problems. I want to continue working with treasurers to eliminate the obstacles they face when event planning for their organization and make the VPF office a place of open communication and collaboration.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am a part of WHRW with a radio show on Tuesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. called Tubi Tunes. In my free time, I like to go thrifting with friends, discover new music, and watch new movies for my letterbox. In the future I’m hoping to break into the music business industry, I would love to combine my passion for finance and love for music.

3. Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform primarily targets the internal issues within the VPF office with the hopes to mend the communication gap that currently exists between treasurers and the VPF office. I’m working towards improving direct communication, expanding resources and overall increasing transparency in the VPF office. My end goal is to better equip our treasurers and staff to take on the tasks of vouchers from the beginning so that our students do not face as great of a financial burden as they do now.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

My background in both finance and my ability to work with others will not only allow me to create a greater efficiency within the VPF office but also tackle the issues that are bound to arise during the school year. Orgs are what bring color and life to campus and I want to ensure they are given as many resources as possible so they can continue to thrive.

5. What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton?

My favorite memory has to be when I successfully pierced two of my friends belly buttons on the same night. They ended up healing super well!