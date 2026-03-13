Republican Mike Bolles, a former firefighter, paramedic and veteran, will run against Democratic incumbent State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04 for the 52nd State Senate seat.

Bolles, a veteran and retired firefighter, is running on a campaign focused on financial and safety needs and is Webb's first Republican challenger.

Republican Mike Bolles, a veteran and retired firefighter, formally launched his campaign for New York’s 52nd State Senate seat last week, challenging Democratic incumbent State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04 in her race for a third term.

Webb announced her plans for reelection last month at the People’s Purple Ball in Downtown Binghamton, an event she hosted to celebrate the Southern Tier and connect with community leaders. Webb was first elected in 2022 after defeating former Binghamton Mayor Republican Richard David and was reelected in 2024.

Her first Republican challenger, Bolles, focuses on constituents’ financial and safety needs.

“Number one is affordability here in the state for families,” Bolles said to WBNG 12 news, outlining his campaign priorities. “Despite prices coming down, we’re still being crushed at the gas pump, at the grocery store, [and] utility costs. Two is taxes and out-of-control government spending and three is public safety.”

On his campaign website, Bolles outlined commitments to support law enforcement and promote community safety. He also aims to protect small businesses and “fight burdensome regulations” affecting local employers. He also mentioned protecting the constitutional rights of local citizens and the “values that strengthen communities.”

Bolles’ military career began when, at age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Delayed Entry Program. Following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, where he was deployed to Ground Zero as part of the Binghamton Fire Department to provide support, Bolles reenlisted in 2007. He said in a campaign press release that his duties as a first responder motivate him to run for office now.

“It was a sacrifice my family was willing to make to defend our safety and freedoms,” Bolles said in a press release. “New York families are stretched thin by the mess Albany has created. We have the highest taxes in the country. We’re all paying more for less. I’ve seen enough.”

Bolles also has nearly 22 years of experience as a firefighter-paramedic for the City of Binghamton, a role he held while serving in the U.S. Army.

He was elected to represent the Binghamton Firefighters Local 729 for seven consecutive terms in the International Association of Fire Fighters labor union, where he worked to secure two multiyear labor contracts.

Outside of working directly with active service members, Bolles has supported local veterans as a volunteer with the Broome County Veterans Memorial Association and the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group. Bolles also owns a small business, Triple 1st Response, which makes clothes with patriotic themes and military iconography. All apparel is sourced and produced in the United States and designs are meant to “honor the three disciplines he has lived by: duty, courage, and immediate action.”

Bolles’ campaign received support from the Broome County Republican Committee last week, with local GOP leadership encouraging members on Facebook to follow his campaign.

Republican candidates have also emerged in the race to succeed longtime Democratic Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo MA ’84 in the State Assembly.

New York’s 2026 primary election is scheduled for June 23 and will be followed by the November general election.

“I’ve dedicated my life to helping others and showing up to fight the tough battles for our community and our country,” Bolles said in a campaign press release.

“I’m running for State Senate because our state government is in crisis and I feel called back to public service to help fix it,” he continued.