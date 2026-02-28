Lynn Parker and Heather Micha, both local small business owners, announced their campaigns for the 123rd Assembly District seat, which includes the city of Binghamton and the town of Vestal.

Over the past week, two Republican candidates have emerged in the race for the 123rd district state assembly seat, currently held by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo MA ‘84.

Lupardo, the Democrat representing the district that includes Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City and Union, announced that she will not seek reelection in January. Republican candidate Lynn Parker, a small business owner and health care worker, announced his candidacy on Feb. 19, while Heather Micha, also a Republican local business owner and community activist, announced her intent to run in a Feb. 24 Facebook post.

Born and raised in Vestal, Parker currently works as a provider relations liaison at UHS Wilson Medical Center and, along with his wife, owns Salon Trend hair salon.

“I’ve dedicated my life to serving others in local schools, addiction services and working hard to start a small business in my hometown,” Parker wrote in an email to Pipe Dream. “I’ve seen firsthand the struggle that families and small businesses are facing with affordability, public safety and quality of life.”

Parker previously ran and lost twice for Vestal Town Justice in 2006 and 2009.

His current campaign platform prioritizes affordability and a commitment to ending “Albany’s ugly politics.”

“Albany is constantly bogged down by partisanship and finger pointing,” Parker told Pipe Dream in a statement. “The people in the Southern Tier are the ones that suffer from this decades long inability to get things done. I’m ready to work with fellow legislators and community members of any political party to make life more affordable.”

Micha owns and operates her local business, Nice to Micha Cleaning Service. She has been involved in advocacy for the Crime Victims Assistance Center and the Women’s Hope Home.

She also founded Harmony Memorial Foundation Inc., a nonprofit providing care to children in Broome County who “have been affected by trauma resulting from substance use disorder.” She is currently the vice president of Great Women of Royalty Inc. and served as corresponding secretary for the Broome County Republican Women’s Club.

According to her campaign Facebook page, Micha’s family background in farming gives her insight into the challenges that farmers and entrepreneurs face, adding that she “strives to create effective solutions that promote well-being and support everyone.”

A comment request has been left with Micha’s campaign.

Local Republicans are looking to flip the seat from blue to red for the first time in 21 years. Benji Federman, the chairman of the Broome County Republican Committee, told Spectrum News in January that while Lupardo is well-respected, voters are ready for change in Albany.

“In the Southern Tier, we are starved for economic development, change in energy policy,” Federman said. “And so that is not going to change with electing another Democrat.”

In contrast, Lupardo told Spectrum News that she believes Broome County voters will elect another Democrat as part of a greater backlash to what’s happening in Washington, D.C.

Several Democrats have also announced their campaigns to replace Lupardo. Nick Libous, the son of former State Sen. Tom Libous; Daniel Livingston, a former Binghamton City Council member; and Jermaine Graham, the former grant administrator for State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04, have already declared their intent to run. Earlier this month, Lupardo publicly endorsed Democrat Daniel Norton, a partner at Hinman, Howard & Kattell law firm.