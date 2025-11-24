Along with his contributions to Binghamton University, Lyle Feisel was president of the American Society for Engineering Education from 1997 to 1998 and a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

A U.S. Navy veteran and electrical engineer, Feisel served as dean of the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science from 1983 to 2001.

Lyle Feisel, the founding dean of the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, passed away on Nov. 5 at age 90.

Feisel began his career in the U.S. Navy, where he worked on surface-to-air missiles. With assistance from the GI Bill, which helped veterans and their families afford education and training, Feisel attended Iowa State University, earning his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. in electrical engineering. After graduation, he taught at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (2), where he was later named head of the Electrical Engineering Department. In 1983, he moved to Binghamton to serve as the dean of Watson College — then called the Watson School — staying in the position until 2001.

“Dean Feisel led the Watson School with vision, energy, and a steadfast belief in the transformative power of engineering education,” Atul Kelkar, the current dean of Watson College, wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream. “He helped shape Watson from the bones of the former School of Advanced Technology into the dynamic and respected college it is today — a lasting testament to his leadership and passion.”

Along with his contributions to Binghamton University, Feisel was president of the American Society for Engineering Education from 1997 to 1998. He was also a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and president of its education society. After retiring, he served on the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.

Larry Simonson, Feisel’s former student and later colleague from South Dakota Mines, recalled a story about another faculty member named John Kellar, who was inspired to study engineering after listening to Feisel speak during his high school chemistry class. Feisel’s wife, Dorothy, was also a teacher at the school.

“It’s just a little small-time story,” said Simonson. “There’s all kinds of stories like that, but that’s one that really resonates at this time when Lyle passes and how he’s passed his legacy on to other people.”

Feisel wrote for “The Bent,” the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society’s publication. In 2013, the Brooklyn River Press published “Lyle’s Laws: Reflections on Ethics, Engineering and Everything Else,” made from 40 of Feisel’s columns for “The Bent.” He also held two patents and received numerous honors and awards for teaching, service and publications.

After his time at Watson, Feisel remained active in the field of engineering and academia, advising for universities across the United States, Asia and Latin America and remaining involved with engineering societies.

Feisel loved to travel, living in Taiwan with his family for one year from 1969 to 1970. He was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed sailing, hiking, hunting and fishing.

“I want to offer my condolences to the Feisel family,” University President Anne D’Alleva said in a statement to BingUNews. “I am just beginning to absorb Binghamton’s rich history and traditions. It is clear that the University’s many current successes are a credit to people like Dean Feisel, who were bold and innovative in building the capacity for research at Binghamton. His legacy continues to inspire the work Watson College does today.”

Feisel is survived by his wife Dorothy and his three children, Patricia Cargill, Margaret Craig and Kenneth Feisel, his grandchildren Allison and Jeffrey Cargill, and several nieces and nephews.

“Under his guidance, Watson College expanded and strengthened its academic programs, earning accreditations and establishing new opportunities for students and faculty that continue to thrive decades later,” said Kelkar. “His legacy truly lives on in every innovation, every classroom, and every graduate shaped by the college he built.”