The award recognized Harpur's Ferry's use of CPAP and nitrous oxide in basic life support services.

Harpur’s Ferry, the University’s student-operated ambulance service, received the New York State EMS Innovation Award for Clinical Delivery Innovations last October.

The award recognizes “innovations in clinical practices that are leading to positive patient outcomes and/or positive patient experiences.” Harpur’s Ferry received the award for introducing continuous positive airway pressure and nitrous oxide to enhance patient care, part of a “dedication to advancing pre-hospital treatment and providing exceptional care within our community,” according to an Oct. 29 Instagram post.

Hannah Rubin, the first assistant chief and deputy director of Harpur’s Ferry, described her “sincere gratitude and excitement” for receiving this award on behalf of all the 2024-25 student directors.

“These advancements mark a significant step forward in our ability to provide high-quality, evidence-based care,” Rubin, a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, wrote. “At Harpur’s Ferry, our mission is to consistently deliver the highest standard of patient care to both our campus and the surrounding community.”

“The addition of these treatment options directly supports that mission, and highlights our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation,” she continued.

Last spring, more than 90 members were educated and trained in delivering continuous positive airway pressure for basic life support. Griffin Smolar, the chief and executive director of Harpur’s Ferry and a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, played a key role in the plan’s execution and said it offers “a critical intervention for patients in severe respiratory distress.”

Harpur’s Ferry also trained assistant EMTs and paramedics to administer nitrous oxide for orthopedic injuries, providing nonopioid pain relief to patients. Smolar said that reducing opioid exposure is important “in a time when substance use disorder is a growing concern.”

Established in 1973, the ambulance service provides free emergency medical services for students year-round. At the time, student LSD usage was widespread, with many requiring emergency medical attention. The team has earned several honors over the years, including two designations as the National Collegiate EMS Foundation Agency of the Year.

Harpur’s Ferry also trains thousands of students, faculty and staff in hands-on CPR and defibrillator usage. It offers a basic life support class for students working in positions that require professional-level certifications, like lifeguards and childcare work.

In November, Harpur’s Ferry held its 12th-annual conference, which saw the return of several alumni and was attended by students from BU, SUNY Oswego and Stony Brook University. It allowed participants working toward careers in the medical field to speak with professionals in the health care industry, who gave insight into their experiences.

“Ever since I had the privilege to be accepted into the agency, I have watched my peers, young in their years yet extremely knowledgeable and hardworking, advance Harpur’s Ferry into the agency it is today,” wrote Lu Yee, a senior majoring in biology. “Sometimes it’s hard for fellow college students to understand the amount of effort each of our members put into the agency to make it a fully running and capable Advanced Life Support Agency.”