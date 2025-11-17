Students held homemade posters and led chants like “unity and peace” at the Haitian Student Association’s rally on Thursday.

With collaboration from the Black Student Union, Corazoncitos, the Mexican American Student Association and the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society, students listened to presentations before marching outside the Engineering Building in solidarity with Haiti.

The Haitian Student Association organized a “Stand with Haiti” rally on Thursday, raising awareness about issues affecting the country.

During the rally, representatives from HaSA and its partner organizations — the Black Student Union, Latin American Student Union, Mexican American Student Association, Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society and Corazoncitos — met in the University Union Undergrounds to give presentations before marching outside the Engineering Building in solidarity with the Haitian people.

The first presentation, organized by HaSA, focused on Hurricane Melissa’s impact on the region and the prevalence of gang violence in Haiti.

“I just want more people to be aware of what’s going on in my country, because I care a lot about Haiti,” said Carla-Ann François, the president of HaSA and a senior majoring in political science. “And I just want more people to know that gang violence is getting even worse, sexual violence is becoming even more terrible in the country and Hurricane Melissa is happening. I just want more people to donate to disaster relief funds.”

A Category 5 storm, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28, killing at least 45 people and “direly” affecting at least 90,000 families, according to Alvin Gayle, director general of Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management. Officials project that the hurricane left up to $7 billion in damages.

In Haiti, at least 43 people have died as of Nov. 15, with over a dozen still missing.

Gang violence has worsened in the country since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, leaving 85 percent of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, controlled by gangs, according to the United Nations. The violence has killed thousands of people and left over 1.3 million Haitians displaced, with many subject to kidnapping and sexual violence.

“They can’t come to America because they’re ending [Temporary Protected Status],” François said. “They can’t go to the Dominican Republic because they don’t like them there. Haitians can’t go to other countries, [like] Chile, because Chile wants them out. Haitians can’t go to Brazil — Brazil wants them out. Haitians can’t stay in their home country because the gangs want them out. The gangs are literally killing citizens, poor citizens.”

In June, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem terminated TPS protections for Haitians, effective Sept. 2. Noem based her decision on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services review of conditions in Haiti, which led her to conclude it was safe enough for Haitians to return to the country. Noem also claimed that allowing Haitians to continue to seek temporary refuge is “contrary to the national interest of the United States.”

Presenters from Corazoncitos, LASU and MASA also raised awareness about injustices facing Latin America, citing income inequality, poverty, the marginalization of indigenous communities, gender-based violence and significant threats to human rights.

Next, representatives from BSU and TMPS gave a “Know Your Rights: Navigating the Immigration System” talk, covering immigrants’ rights and what to do if approached by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

“Today’s rally was about compassion,” said Michael Avila, LASU’s political coordinator and a senior majoring in political science. “Fundamentally, we live in very atomized times and very scary times. And living under such conditions makes it seem like you’re powerless to act. When you look at what’s happening in the world today, you look at what’s happening in our own country and it fills you with despair. You look at what’s happening in the Global South, and it fills you with even more despair. But even just having a few people to stand by you is a staunch reminder of the importance of connection.”

After making posters, attendees marched in front of the Engineering Building, where students gave speeches.

Deborah Estabine, HaSA’s treasurer and a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics, and law and political science, shared her family’s experience visiting relatives in Haiti amid continued struggles with gang violence. Speakers from LASU and TMPS spoke in solidarity with Haiti, while other demonstrators recited poems.

“Seeing all of you here tonight is a very, very strong reminder of the importance of solidarity, to stand together with people who are struggling,” Avila said. “Because we share history, struggle and most importantly of all, love. To educate each other, to organize and support each other is not only a political act but a great act of love and ultimate loyalty to humanity.”

Attendees called for “peace and unity” as they marched.

The march took place as part of HaSA Week, a series of events [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/ac/hasas-haitian-awareness-week-celebrates-haitian-culture/172957/] to educate students about Haiti and share Haitian culture. Events included a konpa workshop — a Haitian music genre and dance style — and a “Taste of Haiti” night.

Last year, HaSA, along with TMPS, hosted a rally [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/haitian-student-association-spearheads-solidarity-rally-with-haiti/159455/] for Haitian solidarity.

“For me, this rally means unity, regardless of heritage,” Chidi Okoro, the treasurer of the Black Student Union and a junior majoring in computer science, told Pipe Dream. “Even though we always preach, ‘stand together with your people,’ it’s also important to be aware of other situations and other people’s situations, even if you don’t relate with them. It’s important to know how it’s affecting other people and to stand up for what’s right.”