Binghamton University Dining Services announced last week that students can order meals from several campus retail locations on the Grubhub mobile app.

By downloading Grubhub and linking their student account, BU students can place mobile orders at the MarketPlace, the John Arthur Café Presents: Einstein Bros. Bagels, the Hungry Bearcat, Garbanzo and the Library Tower Café. The service does not currently include food from the dining halls.

“BUDS is thrilled to have Grubhub as our new mobile ordering app!” Lori Benson, the BUDS director of marketing, wrote to Pipe Dream. “Students can skip the line and order ahead and it’s easy to link your meal plan to your account. Promotions and discounts will be available throughout the year.”

The initiative comes one year after Grubhub expanded its campus dining program to over 360 universities nationwide, including other public education institutions like the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Tampa and the University of Missouri. BU students are now part of over 4.5 million students who can use this mobile ordering option.

The average young adult orders meals through a food delivery app about twice per week, according to research published in the Journal of Community Health. High app usage may be especially common among full-time college students.

Grubhub Campus Dining claims to offer greater flexibility in how students utilize their meal plans, which makes it easier for students to obtain food while navigating busy schedules and high stress.

After connecting their student card in the app, University students are eligible for Grubhub+ Student for free until they graduate. This offer includes no delivery fees on eligible off-campus orders, lower service fees and the ability to earn 5 percent credit back on some eligible orders.

Several other changes to campus dining have also been made by BUDS, including a wider range of menu options at sit-down dining locations and food trucks. Operating hours at College-in-the-Woods Dining Hall have also been expanded to 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Local food vendors will be featured by BUDS this semester during Nite Owl hours at both Appalachian Dining Hall and Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center.

Additionally, students can now view nutritional content for meals offered at each dining hall.

“These fresh and new updates create a dining experience that is flexible, inclusive and exciting,” said Benson in a statement on the BUDS website. “Students will have access to great food and memorable experiences that connect our campus community.”