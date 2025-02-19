The Human Rights Commission’s inaugural meeting, where the newly appointed commissioners will be formally introduced, will be on Feb. 20.

After a ballot measure that allowed the City Council to appoint four of the commission's seven members passed in November, the body named four individuals late last month. The commission has remained empty since 2016.

A referendum to change how members of the Binghamton Human Rights Commission were appointed passed in the fall. Now, the City Council has appointed its first members after more than eight years of vacancy.

At a Jan. 29 business meeting, the council selected four individuals with local ties: Hussein Adams, the executive director and chief executive of the American Civic Association; John Brunza, an investigator for the Middle District of Pennsylvania’s federal public defender’s office; Binghamton resident Chris Scott; and Denise Yull, an associate professor of human development at Binghamton University.

According to the City Charter, the commission works to combat all forms of discrimination, educate the public and promote “mutual respect and understanding among all groups as set forth in Chapter 45, Binghamton Human Rights Law, veteran status, and those with prior criminal convictions.” While the appointed commissioners come from different backgrounds, they share similar goals in the reshaping of their community.

“I believe that local human rights commissions can serve as essential defenders of civil liberties,” Yull wrote to Pipe Dream. “They provide a platform to spotlight discrimination, promote inclusivity, and uphold the rights of marginalized communities within our community.”

“As we enter a time fraught with the potential erosion of rights by a Presidential Administration that is systematically deprioritizing human rights, the need for our local human rights commission becomes even more crucial as champions of rights for all individuals within our community,” she added. “I hope the Binghamton Human Rights Commission can counteract the potential erosion of rights at the federal level.”

While none of the newly appointed commissioners described a specific agenda for their term, many emphasized their willingness to address the needs of the people they serve.

“I intend to use my open mind and compassion for people to make sure that city residents and agencies in need of the commission’s services are treated with dignity and respect,” Brunza wrote to Pipe Dream. “I also intend to work with my colleagues on the commission, city council members, and the mayor’s office to bring forth common sense approaches and collaborative efforts to do what’s best for our people and our city.”

With over 20 years as an investigator, Brunza has also played a role in citizen oversight of law enforcement, and since 2022, has served on the city’s Community Development Advisory Committee. He is also an alumnus of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps.

Adams, the American Civic Association head, is accredited by the Department of Justice to practice immigration law before U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, which he said has prepared him for the commission by providing him with a greater understanding of legal complexities. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public justice from SUNY Oswego and a Master’s of Law from Hamline University.

He added that, as a member of the Southern Tier Regional Hate and Bias Prevention Council, his seat on the commission could act as a possible liaison to the state’s Division of Human Rights.

Having spent years mired in the legal system himself, which he attributed in part to his decisions and the environment he grew up in, Scott told Pipe Dream that he brings a different perspective to the role, saying that a lack of basic human needs can have a profound impact on a person’s life choices.

For over seven years now, Scott has worked at the Addiction Center of Broome County, which helps people and their families deal with substance abuse disorder. Though he does not have much political experience, Scott said he is committed to familiarizing himself with different areas critical to their work and putting his best foot forward.

“Ensuring that every resident of Binghamton is treated with dignity and fairness is a top priority,” Councilmember Nate Hotchkiss ‘12 said in a press release. “The Human Rights Commission will play a vital role in fostering inclusivity, addressing concerns, and advocating for equitable policies that benefit our entire community.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, a Republican, will be responsible for filling the remaining three seats, and it is unclear if he intends to. A spokesperson for the mayor did not return Pipe Dream’s request for comment.

In July, Kraham vetoed Local Law 24-02, which would have amended appointment authority to the council. At the time, he told Pipe Dream that human rights and discrimination issues should be dealt with by the state’s Division of Human Rights rather than a local commission, which would “complicate the complaint process for individuals, jeopardize their pursuit of justice and open the city to liability.”

In 2016, former Binghamton Mayor Rich David altered the appointment process, reserving sole power to the mayor’s office.

The commission’s inaugural meeting, during which the newly appointed commissioners will be introduced will be on Feb. 20.