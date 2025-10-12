The app delivers notifications from the University’s Emergency Management team to students, faculty and parents and offers access to other resources.

Binghamton University launched SafeBing, a new mobile safety app that allows faculty, students, parents and guardians to receive emergency alerts.

SafeBing can deliver instant notifications from the University’s Office of Emergency Management team by using the device’s notification system. The push alerts, sent through the B-Alert system, will appear on the home screen of a cell phone without needing to open the app in an emergency.

Besides these messages, SafeBing is a resource for all emergency-related information. The app contains detailed information on medical and mental health services and other campus resources, including Title IX, interpersonal violence prevention and sexual assault first responder protocol. SafeBing has a Campus Resources tab that features programs the University uses to help keep students and faculty safe.

“I’m most excited about the GPS location sharing,” wrote David Hubeny, director of the emergency management office, which created the SafeBing program. ”Whether you’re calling 911 or using the ‘Friend Walk’ feature, allowing others to see your GPS location will increase safety when you’re alone.”

Users can share their GPS location with emergency services and anyone in their contact list. When calling campus 911, the app will send the user’s GPS location to the University Police Department. If the user is off campus, they can instead press the “Call Local 911” button to connect with the closest emergency dispatcher.

“As someone who lives in an on-campus community, I generally do feel safe, but it’s still comforting to have that kind of backup just in case something unexpected happens,” Victoria Madej, a sophomore majoring in biology, wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream.

In the “Emergency Contacts” tab, students can also directly reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Dean of Students office and the University Call Center. Students can also submit various requests using the app, including Facilities Management and Residential Life service requests, Safe Ride requests and suspicious person electronic accessibility and physical accessibility reporting forms.

According to Niche’s 2026 Safest Colleges in New York, BU has a C+ safety rating and did not make the list of the top 90 safest colleges and universities in New York. The ranking is determined by seven factors, including campus crime rate, student survey responses, local crime rates, residence hall date violence, rape rates and arrests related to alcohol and drugs.

Students and faculty can also view campus protocols for various disasters and emergencies, like an active shooter, fire, hazardous materials incident, lockdown, bomb threat and more. For example, clicking the “Active Shooter” tab opens up instructions to follow depending on whether the gunman is in a building or not.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility and this app will help every member of the campus community access any of the many health and safety resources available to them at Binghamton University,” Hubeny wrote.