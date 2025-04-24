The organization commemorated a year's worth of work and the publication of their yearly Blueprint, introducing new policies aimed at addressing campus and community issues.

The Binghamton Policy Project, an organization that provides students with a space to propose solutions to policy issues, hosted its second-annual Blueprint Party on Tuesday. The event celebrated the publication of its yearly Blueprint, a collection of policies developed by students to address issues at Binghamton University and in the community.

In its 11th edition, the Blueprint included policies aimed at improving recycling accessibility in Downtown Binghamton; transforming the Center for Civic Engagement’s community service bussing program; addressing food insecurity on campus; expanding mental health resources at the Broome County Jail; and calling for the University to better support undocumented students and those with various legal statuses.

Students work in groups to identify policy concerns, research potential solutions and meet with various stakeholders to ensure their proposals accurately reflect the community’s needs. The policies are then published in the annual Blueprint, after which the organization continues to work with stakeholders to implement them.

“The implementation sometimes takes longer than a semester, and so that is something that we continue advocating and trying to implement throughout the summer and then continuing in the fall with the goal of actually implementing the policies,” said Luna Azcurrain, the organization’s co-president and a junior double-majoring in sociology and Latin American and Caribbean studies.

Azcurrain said this year was the first that a policy group “centered around or focused on undocumented students and students with various legal statuses” was formed. A University spokesperson earlier this month confirmed to Pipe Dream that at least five students had their visas revoked [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/at-least-five-student-visas-have-been-revoked-university-confirms/165800/]. They are among 21 SUNY students who have seen a change-of-visa status as of April 9, according to a SUNY spokesperson.

“The policy proposal is asking for the administration to implement more resources for these students, so things like a centralized website, more legal support, more support in the Counseling Center, more support in terms of having bilingual and just translating options and centralized advocates, so that students can have someone directly to talk to that can then be a liaison and direct them to the appropriate departments,” Azcurrain said.

The proposal calls for the University to begin implementing these actions before the end of the semester. Looking at the next steps, the group believes the University must become a sanctuary campus, which would “expand protections for students and faculty regarding ICE’s entry on campus,” according to the group’s event presentation.

The environmental justice policy group proposed the “installation of recycling bins adjacent to existing trash cans in the City of Binghamton to reduce litter and improve recycling accessibility,” which they said was a cost-effective solution that aligned with Binghamton’s goals to promote sustainability. They suggested that five bins be placed in areas with high traffic, with the possibility for expansion following public response.

Working to address local food insecurity, another policy group proposed workshops and visibility events — including a competition between dining halls — to grow food insecurity awareness throughout Broome County and “foster a cultural shift toward sustainable food access and community support within Binghamton University.”

The community engagement policy group called on the University to expand the Center for Civic Engagement’s bussing program, which began during the fall 2024 semester and used Off Campus College Transport to transport students to volunteer opportunities. This expanded program would operate regularly, establishing more of a “structured volunteer schedule for students that aligns with the academic calendar” and transporting students across the county. Under this proposal, CCE would identify certain areas with a greater need for the program to operate.

While student groups work to adopt policies as quickly as possible, challenges may arise that delay this implementation. Students in the criminal legal reform group working to require corrections officers to participate in yearly mental health training had unsuccessfully attempted to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, complicating its implementation, they said.

Their proposal states that “the Jail will work collaboratively with the County’s Office of Mental Health to provide this training,” as many incarcerated people struggle with mental illness and corrections officers are often poorly prepared to appropriately address mental health crises.

Previous policy projects have resulted in the creation of the Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center and a new University course focused on increasing student community engagement.

“Pick up a Blueprint, read it, flip through it, see the work that we’re trying to do,” Abigail Connors, the organization’s co-president and a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, said. “There’s two QR codes, one that provides updates on our implementation process, and some groups have a second QR code where students can sign their support for the policy to help us show administration, or whoever it is who has the power to implement these policies, that this is a change students want to see.”