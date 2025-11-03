At the event, students participated in the Campus Recreation beginner’s exercise class to promote their physical health.

In collaboration with Binghamton University's Health and Wellness Studies Department, the tabling event featured representatives from several campus offices that talked with students about different aspects of personal health.

Last Wednesday, the Binghamton Student Managed Adderall Research Team hosted “Matters of the Mind,” a semesterly event focused on raising awareness on substance abuse and healthy living habits.

Along with tabling, B-SMART organized different activities throughout the day, including a harp performance by Melissa Collins, an adjunct lecturer in health and wellness studies, a visit from the University’s Pet Away Worry and Stress program’s therapy dogs and a beginner exercise class taught by Campus Recreation.

“The mission of this event is to promote all facets of wellness — emotional, physical, mental, even financial,” said Elena Baldo, the research lead of B-SMART and a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience. “So if students leave knowing something that they didn’t coming in, that’d be a success in my eyes.”

B-SMART is a student-run research team under the mentorship of Lina Begdache, an associate professor in the University’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, that studies the effects of nonmedical drug use on college students. The team also looks to educate the campus community on its research findings through events like “Matters of the Mind,” according to Baldo.

Support Empathy Empowerment Kindness, a student-run mental health helpline, attended the event to spread awareness about its text and call services, which can connect students with peer support and other campus resources.

“I think these events are very necessary for students, as Binghamton has hundreds of different organizations and resources, and in such a big school, it can be hard to find those resources and this is really a great place to learn about the amazing resources campus already has,” said Jonah Fraiman, SEEK’s chief financial officer and a junior majoring in psychology.

The University’s Public Health Department also set up a Narcan kit-making table. Miesha Marzell, associate professor in Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ public health division, told Pipe Dream that the kits are part of the department’s community work to prevent overdoses and harm from substance abuse.

The Visions Federal Credit Union also tabled at the event to help students with their financial well-being. Jeremiah Baldwin, a branch manager, talked to students who visited his table about maintaining good habits to improve financial health.

“Money touches every part of your life and your wellness because it can give you a lot of stress, it can also bring a lot of comfort and relaxation or pleasure,” Baldwin said. “So, putting in the hard work to do the small things right can help you have a really healthy and stress-free life in a lot of ways, if you could put the discipline in.”

Other organizations at the event included Binghamton Mentors for the Interdisciplinary Nutrition and Distress Study; B-Healthy’s Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs program; the University Police Department; Harpur’s Ferry; Truth Pharm; Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center; and Success Coaching.

“I feel like this event creates a community — people from all different walks of life coming together to achieve a common goal of bettering their lifestyle,” said Gianna Gallo, B-SMART’s outreach chair and a junior majoring in biology. “So, if students can feel a sense of community, a sense of collaboration, a sense of teamwork toward a specific goal and if they can just feel even just relaxed for at least a half hour from the busyness and the stress of the school day, I think this event will be successful.”