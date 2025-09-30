Created in 2012, the B-Healthy: Healthy Campus Initiative aims to foster an environment that supports the health and well-being of students.

“The Wellness Couch Podcast” will air twice a month and feature a diverse range of guest speakers discussing topics related to student health and wellness.

Binghamton University’s B-Healthy: Healthy Campus Initiative launched a new podcast to foster honest conversations about health and wellness on campus.

The podcast, titled “The Wellness Couch Podcast,” features various guest speakers and aims to support healthy living and student wellness on campus. The first three episodes featured guests from the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development, the Office for Student Transition and Success and the Dean of Students CARE Team. Students can view these 25-minute episodes, which will be put out twice a month, free of charge.

“We came up with the name ‘The Wellness Couch Podcast’ because our focus is all about wellness, and we want every listener to feel excited about being the next guest to sit on our ‘wellness couch’ and share how they’re incorporating wellness into their lives, academics, and student organizations,” wrote Chanel Jones, moderator of the podcast and mental health specialist for B-Healthy, in a statement to Pipe Dream.

B-Healthy was founded in 2012 with the goal of “making Binghamton University the healthiest campus.” According to its website, the initiative aims to foster an environment that supports the health and well-being of individuals and groups. The podcast launch follows the implementation of other B-Healthy initiatives such as Wellness Challenges, the Move Your Way program and free access to safe sex kits and menstrual products.

“Our goal is to meet students where they are, whether driving to class, hitting the gym, or walking across campus,” Jones wrote. “Wherever you are, you’ll have access to episodes that spark reflection, inspire growth, and encourage you to ask important questions about your wellbeing and your future.”

The podcast’s opening episode focused on putting “a personality” behind the University’s on-campus resources. Guest speaker Jennifer Weiss, a senior student engagement specialist at the Fleishman Center, guided students through the opportunities and resources the center provides and the benefits of understanding career options on well-being.

“This was a great platform to highlight the incredible resources and dedicated staff we have, and I would love the chance to do something like this again in the future!” Weiss told Pipe Dream in a statement.

Inspiration for the podcast came to Jones during a tabling session, where she discussed a B-Healthy project with an off-campus partner that encouraged students to journal their thoughts. The partner told Jones that her daughter records her reflections on audio rather than writing them down. She then suggested that Jones create a podcast for students.

In the second episode, mental health took center stage, with coordinators from the Office for Student Transition and Success as podcast guests. The episode focused on managing “crash outs” and ways students can manage stress and navigate their semester to get ahead of deadlines.

Looking to the future, Jones told Pipe Dream she wants to expand the listening audience and spotlight student-run organizations.

“In the coming months, we’re excited to host listening parties across campus, in the residence halls and the Union, where students can gather, enjoy snacks, listen to our newest episodes, and join in meaningful dialogue afterward,” Jones wrote. “We also plan to feature more student organizations, giving them the opportunity to share the incredible work they’re doing on campus and highlight how they are prioritizing wellness as student leaders.”

“Overall, we’re eager to see the podcast continue to grow, gain popularity, and make a lasting impact across campus,” she continued.