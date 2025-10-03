Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, skin color, ethnicity and national origin in federally funded programs.

In August, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation requiring all colleges and universities in the state to appoint coordinators.

Binghamton University appointed a Title VI coordinator after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation in August requiring all colleges and universities in the state to create the position.

The Title VI coordinator works with students and faculty to combat discrimination and promote a safe and inclusive learning environment. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on skin color, race, national origin and shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics. The University designated Ada Robinson-Perez, Ph.D. ‘19, the executive director of the Office of Equity and Access and coordinator for accommodations and accessibility services, as its Title VI coordinator.

As Title VI coordinator, Robinson-Perez will act as the primary point of contact for discrimination protection efforts, lead investigations into suspected bias and ensure any investigation complies with federal and state law. She will also be responsible for notifying individuals who submit a Title VI complaint of the University’s procedures and telling all BU students and faculty about the policies in place for reporting discrimination and harassment reports every academic year.

The University is currently searching for a Title VI specialist to support Robinson-Perez in her duties.

“As a person who honors our humanity, I believe we all share a social responsibility that supports and protects equity and equality,” Robinson-Perez wrote.

Robinson-Perez completed her Ph.D. in community research and action from the College of Community and Public Affairs. She spent five years as associate director of the University’s Employee Assistance Program and has been the student affairs divisional diversity officer since February 2020.

“This new law is about making sure there are clear, accountable systems in place to protect students and uphold their civil rights,” State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04 wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream. “Every student, no matter their background, should feel safe, supported, and heard on campus, and this law brings us one step closer to that goal.”

In February, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the creation of a multi-agency task force to combat antisemitism on college campuses. It was formed days after President Donald Trump signed a directive ordering the head of each executive department and agency to create a report detailing all administrative complaints submitted against institutions of higher education “alleging civil-rights violations related to or arising from post-October 7, 2023, campus anti-Semitism.”

The Department of Education then opened Title VI investigations into five universities, including Columbia University and Northwestern University, “where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported.”

In March, the University and 59 other higher education institutions received letters [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/university-one-of-60-colleges-warned-by-education-department/163686/] from the Education Department that warned of “potential enforcement actions” if they did not adequately fulfill their obligations to protect Jewish students under Title VI. All 60 universities were under investigation for alleged antisemitic discrimination and harassment on their campuses.

The investigation at BU began in [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/u-s-education-department-opens-investigation-into-university-following-complaint-of-failing-to-respond-to-antisemitism/146557/] January 2024 after the University allegedly failed to respond to an incident of antisemitism on campus.

The University’s Title VI committee, which is mandated by SUNY, reviews discrimination cases and has procedures for complex and high-profile complaints.

Title VI does not protect students from discrimination that is solely based on religion. However, students part of a religious group that experiences discrimination based on national origin are protected by Title VI, meaning the University is responsible for addressing conduct that “may create a hostile environment,” according to Robinson-Perez.

“As our country faces increased instances of hate, particularly antisemitism, our colleges must take proactive measures to ensure everyone feels safe and welcome on campuses,” State Sen. Shelley B. Mayer, who represents parts of Westchester, said in a press release.

The University has a Religious Accommodation and Expression policy affirming its commitment to “providing a welcoming environment for all, regardless of religious affiliation or belief.” The policy protects freedom of religious speech and expression and provides for reasonable religious accommodations for students and faculty.

Hochul has also taken other steps to root out discrimination on campuses. In 2023, she created the New York State Anti-Hate in Education Center to address and eradicate any form of campus discrimination. She also directed officials to improve the state’s reporting of hate crime incidents, established a domestic terror prevention unit and conducted a review of state universities’ policies on discrimination.

“No one should fear for their safety while trying to get an education,” Hochul said in a press release. “It’s my top priority to ensure every New York student feels safe at school, and I will continue to take action against campus discrimination and use every tool at my disposal to eliminate hate and bias from our school communities.”