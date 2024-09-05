Spearheaded by several Jewish organizations on campus, the vigil began with a silent walk around campus with stops to read obituaries for each victim and concluded with the readings of prayers and candle lighting.

A crowd gathered on Binghamton University’s Peace Quad for a vigil honoring the lives of the six hostages killed by Hamas last week.



The vigil — led by the largest Jewish organizations on campus, including the BU Zionist Organization, local chapters of Chabad and Hillel and the Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus — began with a silent walk across campus, stopping at six locations to read an obituary for each hostage. After returning to the Peace Quad, organizers held a moment of silence for the lives lost. Those in attendance raised signs with pictures of the hostages — Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, Ori Danino and Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American — whose bodies were found last Saturday.



“Since October 7th, our community has been fighting for the release of the hostages,” Adira Greenwald, BUZO’s president and a senior majoring in business administration, wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream. “This weekend’s tragedy was a reminder of the fragility of life and the deep connections we share, even with those we’ve never met. It is our shared pain that drives us forward, motivating us to keep fighting for justice, to keep telling their stories, and to never stop advocating for the return of each and every one of them. Though we are heartbroken, we will not be silenced. We will honor their memories by standing strong, together, and we will carry a piece of each of them forever.”



The speakers expressed grief for the victims and the hostages who remain in captivity. Local rabbis read excerpts from Psalms, the Mourner’s Kadish and prayers for the safety of soldiers, the healing of the wounded and the return of those held captive. The crowd sang the prayers, Acheinu Kol Beit Yisrael, Oseh Shalom and Kol HaOlam Kilo, followed by the American and Israeli national anthems.



Before the vigil, a memorial was established on the Peace Quad to honor the 251 hostages taken on Oct. 7. A sign explained the display — how different colored ribbons, one for each hostage, represented the 108 freed through diplomacy, the eight rescued alive, the 31 bodies recovered by the Israel Defense Forces, the 66 believed to be alive, the 35 known to have been killed in captivity and the six recently killed by Hamas.



“We will all carry a piece of Hersh, Carmel, Ori, Alex, Eden and Almog,” Greenwald said. “Their spirits will live within us, we will remember who they are, the lives they lived, and strive to honor them and the rest of our brothers and sisters who we never met, but whose life and murderous death have touched us all deeply in a way that we will never be the same again. May all of their memories be a blessing, may their families find strength and comfort in the warm embrace of communities all over the world like ours who share in their grief and pain and may we all be blessed to see our remaining 101 brothers and sisters return home safely and securely very, very soon.”



Jonathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, spoke at the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago, calling for the release of the hostages held in Gaza and commending leaders of both parties for supporting their return. They said they met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris several times at the White House as they continue working toward a cease-fire deal.



Students wore tape on their shirts reading “334,” the number of days since the Oct. 7 attacks. Greenwald said the practice was started by Goldberg-Polin’s mother to remember how many days her son had remained in captivity.



“Today we came together as a campus community to mourn and commemorate the six hostages murdered in Hamas captivity this past weekend,” Michal Levine, Chabad’s president and a senior majoring in Judaic studies, wrote to Pipe Dream. “This news was devastating for the entire Jewish community and the world at large. Our hearts go out to the families who are now sitting shiva. May their memories be a blessing. To those still being held hostage in Gaza, we have not forgotten about you and will continue to fight for your freedom.”



Last semester, a group of students attended a basketball game to express solidarity with Omer Neutra, an accepted student who was taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, after taking a gap year to Israel and joining the Israel Defense Forces. Many at the vigil wore shirts calling for his release.



The organizers invited Rio Avnery, an Israeli freshman majoring in business administration, to discuss his experiences and express grief for the hostages. He urged the Jewish community to unite and support one another in the wake of the killings. Representatives from the offices of local Congressman Marc Molinaro and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also attended the event. At the end of the vigil, organizers set up candles for mourners to light in front of pictures of the six killed.



“The Jewish community was devastated to hear the news of their deaths and wanted to honor their lives publicly,” Hillel at Binghamton wrote in a statement. “Today’s vigil sought to bring together Binghamton’s Jewish community and to spread awareness about the deaths of the six hostages. We came together as a united front to show our support for one another and the families of all the hostages. We will continue to come together to spread awareness about the remaining 101 hostages and advocate for their release.”