George Bezama is the Republican candidate for Broome County’s 4th district seat on the Broome County Legislature. Bezama is also a candidate for the Conservative and Independence parties. He is a member of the Town of Vestal Planning Board. Bezama holds a degree in urban planning from the University at Albany.

1. Under your leadership, how can Vestal strengthen its neighborhoods?

“Vestal is a prosperous and safe town, and I intend to keep it that way while slowly adding improvements along the way. Many residents state that the property taxes are becoming unaffordable for them. If such taxes force hardworking Vestal families to leave, the town will lose its workforce and much of its prosperity that they helped create. I intend to pursue a property tax freeze, or cap, to combat this problem. Additionally, the town relies on businesses setting up shop in Broome County. By continuing to keep Vestal and Broome County safe and prosperous, we hope to attract more medium-sized enterprises to the area.”

2. What are your biggest concerns in your district?

“My No. 1 priority is to freeze, or reduce, the property taxes that are slowly making property unaffordable. A freeze extended over a long enough period of time becomes a reduction due to the effect of inflation. My second priority is to get an independent grant to fix the Vestal Public Library. There are many cultural, civic and educational events that take place at this library, which could use improvement. My third priority is the maintenance and repair of roads and sewers. Some residents in my district have flooding after very little rainfall because of inadequate sewer systems. This should be fixed as soon as possible. In addition, I would like to work with [Binghamton] University to implement a plan for traffic along Vestal Parkway to work for the next 10 [to] 15 years. As the University expands, the traffic increases along the Parkway while parking spaces decrease. This should be addressed now rather than five years from now.”

3. How do you envision engaging with the community and addressing the concerns it may have? What would you do to engage BU students in these community issues?

“I will be present at many events throughout the town and Broome County in the next two years and directly engage with people at those events to listen to their concerns. I will also make it a point to visit the BU campus annually at a minimum. Finally, I have a direct messaging system on my website and have a phone number that constituents can contact me at.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“Students who live on campus in the town of Vestal now have a direct impact not only on the University, but on the surrounding town and its residents. Their vote will leave a long-lasting impact. My proposals are intended to improve Vestal over the long term. Additionally, as a SUNY graduate myself, I know the trials and tribulations that students go through during the course of the school year, and would be happy to listen to [their] concerns at any time and see what I can do to alleviate them.”