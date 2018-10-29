Legislator Daniel Reynolds is the Democratic candidate for Broome County’s 4th district seat on the Broome County Legislature. Elected in 2002, Reynolds is an attorney with experience in matrimonial and family law. He holds a law degree from the University at Albany.

1. Under your leadership, how can Vestal strengthen its neighborhoods?

“[Binghamton] University is nestled in the Stair Tract neighborhood in the town of Vestal, a very nice, low-crime area with stable housing. There has been substantial development of off-campus student housing. In neighborhoods near the river, there have been issues pertaining to flooding. As a director of the Broome County Land Bank, I have been involved in renovating or demolishing damaged, vacant and blighted houses in an effort to preserve the quality of Vestal neighborhoods. Also, I have long favored the concept of connecting the campus neighborhood with the Downtown Binghamton community, specifically and currently with the proposed bicycle pedestrian path to be constructed along the south side of New York 434, which would bring the local community of permanent residents and the campus community together.”

2. What are your biggest concerns in your district? How do you propose to fix them?

“I represent the 4th district on the Broome County Legislature, which includes eastern Vestal and all three election districts on campus. Safety is always a concern, with the campus being situated right on New York 434, which is the site of daily fender benders and where a University student was recently killed as a pedestrian. I will continue to favor enhancing safety features for pedestrians and bicyclists along the parkway, including the bridge that was recently built near South Washington Street traversing the parkway. As another concern, we have the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Facility [situated in our district], which is a concern for eastern Vestal because clean rivers and waterways are essential for our area. This facility has been malfunctioning for a number of years, polluting our river and causing safety concerns. Presently, it is undergoing substantial reconstruction with the help of government funding. I’ll continue to be an advocate for clean water in Broome.”

3. How do you envision engaging with the community and addressing the concerns it may have? More specifically, what would you do to engage BU students in these community issues?

“There’s a large BU student population in the town of Vestal, of course, and also in the city of Binghamton. The village of Johnson City will also have a burgeoning student population, with the establishment of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Student engagement with community issues is critical and essential, as BU continues to grow and impact our area. Our legislature holds regular scheduled meetings, published in advance, and also special meetings on specific issues of concern, such as the hearing pertaining to the establishment of an alcohol and drug treatment facility for Broome County. [Student] voices on these matters should be heard. Perhaps the student newspaper could publish [the] schedule of important government meetings and hearings, including the county meetings and also those at City Council and villages and towns. As a legislative representative, I have visited the campus on several occasions to hear student concerns, and will continue to do so. As [a] member of the legislature, we also have engaged student interns to work on legislative issues at the county level and will continue to do so.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“I am a graduate of BU, as is my wife Nancy, and I have always valued the University. I’m [a] local attorney, and have continued to be involved in campus life. [I’ve been a] lecturer on campus at BU, and have had student interns at my law office and also at the legislative offices in Downtown Binghamton. I believe it is essential and important to engage the student community in local affairs. I have been recently endorsed by the Sierra Club and I am cognizant of the environmental concerns of students, whether it be with regard to the Nature Preserve or the health of the Susquehanna River. I have also been endorsed by local labor unions, and I’m well aware of the need to encourage the growth of good local jobs for students after graduation, and have been an advocate of the [Koffman Southern Tier] Incubator development in Downtown Binghamton to allow for startups, especially for the BU students and graduates. I pledge to continue to listen to and address student concerns if I am re-elected to my position as a county legislator.”