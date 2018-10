NY Post Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro (R) Close

Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro is the Republican candidate for governor of New York. Molinaro is running alongside Julie Killian, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. Before becoming Dutchess County executive, Molinaro served as a member of the New York State Assembly and was elected mayor of Tivoli, New York at 19 years old. He lives in Tivoli and holds a degree from Dutchess County Community College.

Molinaro’s campaign did not respond to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire request.