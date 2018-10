Chele Farley is the Republican candidate for one of New York’s seats in the U.S. Senate. Farley is a private equity executive and has worked in finance for more than 20 years. Last year, she was appointed finance chair for New York City by the New York Republican Party. Farley lives in Manhattan and holds a degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University.

Farley’s campaign did not respond to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire request.