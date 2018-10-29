WAMC Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi (D) Close

Anthony Brindisi is the Democratic candidate for New York’s 22nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, Brindisi represents New York’s 119th assembly district in the New York State Assembly. Brindisi has been an assemblyman since 2011. He is originally from Utica, New York, and earned his law degree from the University at Albany.

1. What do you see as the biggest concerns of people in this district? How do you propose to address those concerns?

“Talking to people across the district, some of the issues that always come up are health care and student debt. These are some of the biggest concerns in the district because they’re two major expenses working people have to deal with that have grown out of control. I want to stop the attacks on the Affordable Care Act that are being pushed by the insurance and drug companies to keep health care expensive. We should restore the subsidies that help keep costs down, keep protections for pre-existing conditions and allow the government to negotiate drug prices. On student debt, the crushing burden of $1.5 trillion in student debt in this country is keeping people from buying houses, starting businesses and saving for retirement. I want the federal government to lower the student loan interest rate, which right now acts like a tax on going to college. I also think we need stronger oversight of the financial industry to crack down on abusive lenders that are driving young people into debt.”

2. If elected, how do you plan to communicate with the people in your district?

“I think it is impossible to be a good representative without listening to your constituents. It’s the only way you can hear about the issues people really care about and it’s how you remain responsive to the people you represent. During this campaign, I’ve held an open town hall meeting in every single county in the district, and I’ll continue to do that in Congress. I’ve made a point to visit colleges and universities across the district, including Binghamton University, so that I can earn your support and hear about what issues you want me to fight for. [In addition to] holding frequent town halls, I’ll make sure that my office is responsive to everyone who reaches out for help. I’ll send out explanations for why I voted a certain way on key bills and make sure my office responds to all constituent service requests within 48 hours.”

3. What is your plan to address gun violence in the United States? What needs to change at the federal level?

“There are several proposals that would reduce gun violence that have widespread support among Republicans and Democrats. I support expanding background checks, banning bump stocks and enacting measures to prevent those convicted of domestic violence from possessing firearms. At the federal level, we need more representatives who can stand up to the gun lobby and push for solutions. In Congress, I’ll support any bipartisan measure that will help cut down on gun violence.”

4. Why should students and young people across New York vote for you?

“One thing that many students that I’ve spoken to are concerned about is the role of money in politics. They should be worried, because when you look at the votes that my opponent has taken, you can always follow the money to see how they benefit her corporate donors at the expense of her constituents. College students can’t donate as much as billion dollar corporations, but they deserve to have their voice heard. That’s why I don’t take any corporate PAC money. I want to be accountable to the students and the people of our district, not to big donors. In Congress, I’ll fight for the things students care most about. I’ll work to address the student loan crisis and ease the burden of student loan debt. I’ll fight for measures to combat climate change and create more green jobs. Young people in this district need someone who will hear them out and fight for them in Washington. Unfortunately our current representative isn’t interested in hearing from the people she represents.”

Read more on Brindisi’s voting record