Gifts to go toward academic support for professors, graduate students

Binghamton University received two seven-figure donations within the last two weeks, both in honor of professors who have served the University for many decades.

The first donation was made by professor emeritus Tsuming Wu and his wife Grace Chin-Fa. Their donation will be used to create a fellowship fund that will benefit BU graduate students who pursue doctoral degrees in mathematics or the natural sciences.

Wu first started in the BU physics department in 1968 after receiving a doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Wu’s scholarly interests spanned a wide range of topics, including the physics of charged Bose gases, liquid ferromagnets, superconductivity and biophysics. According to professor Bruce White, chair of the physics department, Wu has been a respected and dedicated colleague for more than 40 years.

“The breadth of his scholarship coupled with his unassuming demeanor produced an inspiring teacher of both undergraduate and graduate students,” White wrote in an email.

The donation will endow the Grace Chin-Fa and TsuMing Wu Fellowship for the Sciences, which will be awarded to high-achieving first-year doctoral students in Harpur College of Arts and Sciences who demonstrate potential to make significant contributions to their discipline and a passion for their field. The recipients will be selected by a committee within the graduate school, and they will be expected to advance their studies in mathematics, natural sciences or both.

Provost Donal Nieman wrote in an email that the fund would allow the University to compete for the best talent in the field.

“The fact that he and Mrs. Wu have made this major financial commitment to Binghamton is very gratifying because it’s a reflection of our faculty’s commitment to Binghamton University — even when they no longer work here,” Nieman wrote.

The second seven-figure donation was made by an anonymous donor in honor of the late professor George Klir, who passed away in May 2016. Klir was named the first distinguished professor in the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in 1984, and pioneered work in systems science, generalized information theory and fuzzy logic. He also published more than 30 books and hundreds of papers.

The donation will establish the George Klir Professorship in System Sciences, an endowed professorship with the goal of teaching and mentoring graduate students in systems science. According to Krishnaswami Srihari, dean of the Watson School, the gift will help in the University’s recruiting efforts around the world.

“Our campus’ efforts vis-a-vis advancement (and the consequent donations) are critical to continue to help our campus progress and provide our principal customer — the student — with a truly exceptional educational experience,” Srihari wrote in an email.

The recent donations are among many that enable the University to fund student research opportunities, scholarships and study abroad programs, as well as help faculty continue their scholarly work. Only 16 percent of the University’s revenues come from the state. According to Jim Broschart, vice president for advancement, gifts from faculty equip BU to help students and faculty in ways it otherwise could not.

“The two gifts are evidence of tremendous fundraising momentum at Binghamton,” Broschart wrote in an email. “But more importantly, they reflect a deep commitment on the part of our university community to faculty excellence and creating opportunities for our students. These gifts embody the strong ties between long-serving faculty members, their students and their University.”