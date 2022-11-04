Robert Reynolds is running for Johnson City Trustee.

What motivated you to run for this position?

“When the present mayor and trustees saw that no major party was running against them, our village tax rate was increased a WHOPPING 10.5 %. Added to that budget was an increase in their own salaries of 25%. Apart from my own belief that no political position should run unopposed,I feel that the Village of Johnson City taxpayers need a person like myself that serves what is best for our community and not themselves. Being retired, I know I can give the Village my service.

How does your background and previous experience make you a good candidate for this position?

“During my working career for the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, I served as a statewide elected Trustee for my Union. The Public Employees Federation had approximately 55 thousand members at the time and I helped monitor and oversee the unions expenditures. I have also served as a Trustee on our own Your Home Library here in Johnson City. My grandchildren have attended JC schools and I am invested in our village’s future.”

In a proposed budget for 2022-2023 fiscal year the Johnson City Trustee board was projected to receive a 100% pay increase, the only increase for the first time in 15 years. What was the purpose of this raise?

“I look upon the mayor and trustees as looking to increase their salaries as pure greed. They should serve the best interest of their village and its taxpayers, not themselves. There is a blatant need to re-examine expenditures, and NOT pad your own wallet.”

How do you envision the communication between your board, the mayor’s office and the citizens of Broome County?

David Lechner and Bob Reynolds:

“We believe there is room for the Mayor and the Board to improve communications with Village residents and with other elected officials. First, our constituents deserve adequate notice of Board meetings and an opportunity to view the meetings online. That hasn’t been happening. People lead busy lives. They can’t always attend meetings in person and given modern technology, there is no reason Village of Johnson City Board meetings can’t be live streamed on social media. We will propose this and will also propose that the meetings be recorded and posted on the Village website. Second, too often the line of communication goes one way. We would like to see more opportunities for citizens to have a dialogue with Village government, perhaps in a series of “listening” events on specific topics of interest and in partnership with other elected officials.”

What do you offer the students and youth of Broome County and why should they vote for you?

David Lechner and Bob Reynolds:

“We will support programs that improve activities and facilities in our Parks and Recreation departments. We would make safe park environments a top priority, and as our college students graduate and enter entry level positions, we would investigate grants and the availability of affordable housing monies. Finally, it’s important for our students and youth to be able to have recreational opportunities that don’t cost them anything. We need to explore how to do that as part of our downtown revitalization efforts.”