Lorenzetti joined the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development in 2015 and was promoted to director in 2017.

Denise Lorenzetti had been a part of Binghamton University's staff since 2012.

Denise Lorenzetti, BS ‘94 and MBA ‘97, director of the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development, died on Sunday, July 10. No further details have been provided at this time.

Lorenzetti first joined Binghamton University’s staff in 2012 as part of the School of Management’s Career Services office, and later as director of Watson Career and Alumni Connections. In 2015, Lorenzetti joined the Center as associate director for employer and alumni outreach, and was later promoted to director in 2017, a position she held until her death.

In a Dateline Announcement on Friday, July 15, BU expressed praise for Lorenzetti’s tenure and condolences to those who knew Lorenzetti.

“We were fortunate to have her leadership, talent and commitment to excellence for the time we did,” the Dateline read. “The University conveys its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and students.”

Prior to her time as a staff member at BU, Lorenzetti had worked for both New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and Lockheed Martin as an engineer. In a 2021 interview with Pipe Dream, Lorenzetti described how pursuing her MBA at BU while working had shaped her career path.

“As I was working many long hours at NYSEG, I began to question if obtaining my graduate degree would be worth it,” Lorenzetti said. “I was taking a finance class from [Upinder Dhillon, dean of the School of Management and Koffman scholar,] and stopped by to see him, as I had a question on one of our assignments. After answering my finance question, we had a heart-to-heart talk regarding if continuing on with my MBA would be worth it. He inspired me to move forward and as he promised, between having a technical degree with my MBA, many doors opened and I will always be grateful for that advice.”

A July 19 obituary published in the Press and Sun-Bulletin described Lorenzetti as kind and passionate.

“Denise was highly regarded and a dear friend to all,” the obituary read. “Denise is cherished and celebrated by a loving family and countless friends. We all hold a special place in our hearts and in the memories we share of Denise. We are blessed to have had her dynamic influence in our lives. May we all move forward with the same passion for life and relationships that she demonstrated.”

Outside of her position at the Center, Lorenzetti served as associate director for employer and alumni outreach for BU’s Alpha Kappa Psi and as a professional mentor for the BU Scholars Program.

In her 2021 interview, Lorenzetti said she never expected for her career to lead back to BU.

“I would have never thought 23 years ago that I would make it back full circle, working for my alma mater in such a fulfilling role,” Lorenzetti said. “You never know where life is going to take you, so always be open to new adventures and doors that present themselves, as you don’t know where they may lead you.”

A service for friends to share memories of Lorenzetti’s life will be held July 30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the meeting room in Courtyard by Marriot at 3801 Vestal Pkwy E.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.

