Citing privacy laws, University declines to identify whether patient is a student

Just days after Binghamton University announced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a B-Alert sent to all BU community members on Thursday evening confirmed a second case.

According to the B-Alert, the patient, who is isolated, lives off campus and has not been on campus since March 13. In the message, University officials did not specify whether the patient is a student, faculty member or staff member, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Public health officials will reach out to those who may have come into recent contact with the individual, according to the B-Alert, which also provided suggestions on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Officials wrote that the University is working to prevent the continued spread of the virus among students, faculty and staff, but warned that community spread is ultimately “inevitable.”

“The University has taken the necessary precautions, working with the Broome County Health Department, to help reduce further cases,” the B-Alert read.

Along with the B-Alert, the University released a COVID-19 video update on Thursday. In the video, University President Harvey Stenger spoke about COVID-19 and where the BU community stands amid the pandemic. He also encouraged students to focus on their classes.

“I’m coming to you today with a heavy heart, because I miss you,” Stenger said. “Campus just isn’t the same without you here, but we made the right decision. We wanted to protect your health and your safety, and that was our highest priority. But now, we’ve made it through the transition and it’s time to focus on your online classes, and I want to wish you the best of luck.”