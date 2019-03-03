Alec Somerstein, a junior double-majoring in mathematics and business administration

1. What is your platform?

“My platform is to increase efficiency in the VPF office and alleviate repeated issues treasurers have. This will be accomplished through improving the VPF Advisor Program, which allows for groups to have constant contact within the office, and holding weekly workshops, which enables group treasurers to receive aid in filling out necessary forms. This lessens the traffic inside the VPF office and decreases the number of mistakes made, which increases efficiency in the office.”

2. Why did you decide to run for an SA executive board position?

“I decided to run for the SA executive board because I have experienced all aspects of SA finances from organization treasurer to VPF office assistant to SA treasurer, the chair of the Financial Committee. Through these experiences, I have garnered an ardor for the position of VPF. To be elected to this position permits me to advance my work with SA organizations that I have established thus far.”

3. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected? What issues do you think are most important and need to be solved?

“I will prioritize efficiency within the VPF office as well as improve outreach to group treasurers. Currently, the most important issues I have seen in the VPF office is its lack of outreach to student treasurers regarding possible resources as well as increasing number of mistakes while filling out forms, such as vouchers. Holding weekly workshops [to emphasize and improve] the VPF Advisor Program will allay such issues.”