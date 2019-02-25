Student Association Executive Board Candidates 2019-20

Christopher Li, a junior majoring in accounting

1. What is your platform?

“My platform prioritizes permanent, long-term solutions instead of narrow, short-term goals. My presidency will introduce new SA initiatives and programs to direct the SA to be proactive instead of passive, expand the SA executive board by creating new leadership and staff positions to better represent our increasingly diverse student body’s needs and help encourage the growth of our student leaders on campus. Ultimately, this will improve engagement between the SA and the students.”



2. Why did you decide to run for an SA executive board position?

“Growing up half-Greek and half-Chinese with a single mother, I’ve learned that people are defined by their drive, not their circumstances. With that, I went on to acquire three executive board positions, one SA position, one head TA position and a job at Staples (so cool, right?). Instead of letting stereotypes define me, I’ve fought to find my voice, and I will fight hard for others to discover theirs, too.”

3. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected? What issues do you think are most important and need to be solved?

“I will prioritize solving diversity, transparency and visibility issues in the SA. I will fight for more female, POC and LGBTQ students in leadership positions. I will shift the burden to the SA to inform students where their student activity fee is going. I will revamp the way we engage with students to provide real, meaningful communications from the SA. I will always put students first. After all, students are the foundation of the SA.”