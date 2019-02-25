Student Association Executive Board Candidates 2019-20

Emma Ross, a junior double-majoring in political science and psychology

1. What is your platform?

“My platform focuses on four major initiatives for the student body — providing equal access to education, prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, improving our sexual assault prevention efforts and expanding mental health resources. I am focused on making our campus a more inclusive, accessible and safe place for all students. I want to ensure this campus is a place that is conducive to our students’ success, because nothing should stand in the way of education.”

2. Why did you decide to run for an SA executive board position?

“I am running to be president because I am passionate about our community, and I believe that I can help our students thrive. I have been working to make our campus a better place since I was a freshman. Serving on the SA executive board this year solidified my vision for our campus. I am dedicated to my mission and my goals, and I will do whatever it takes to help our students achieve success.”

3. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected? What issues do you think are most important and need to be solved?

“I am focused on prioritizing the right of all students to have access to the resources they need to be successful in their time at Binghamton. Every student faces roadblocks to success, and I am working to mitigate those. I am focused on reforming the approach to sexual assault, providing more resources for students with disabilities, making sure that committee appointments are representative of our student body and providing more mental health resources.”