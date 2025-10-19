Suzanne Messina is an incumbent Democratic candidate running for reelection to the Vestal Town Council. The council’s longest-tenured member, she previously served as a Broome County legislator from 2008 to 2010. Questionnaire responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

1. How does your background and previous experience qualify you for this position?

I have served on the Vestal Town Board for the past 12 years, as well as on the Broome County Legislature before that time. In addition, I have 43 years of experience in the field of education. My knowledge of government and extensive communication skills that developed over the years as a teacher enables me to research issues and present them in a clear, easy-to-understand manner. I love working with residents to figure out what the best solution will be, researching the proper steps toward implementation, and working with the board make it happen!

2. How does the Vestal Town Council impact Binghamton University students?

Students are impacted by the Vestal Town Council in a variety of ways. I personally have worked with students in the past to secure identifiable walking lanes on Oxford Drive and worked to improve crosswalk safety across Murray Hill Road in a couple of different places. Students are also affected by town parking restrictions (winter parking, etc.) and off-campus housing regulations that help to keep the community safe for all. We are here to listen and help when we can. The Town Council has also welcomed students to work as interns to develop work experience in their field of study, such as at the Vestal Museum.

3. What makes you a good candidate for young voters?

I am a retired educator of 43 years. My business education background included high school and college instruction. I love working with young people — the future of our community. I encourage new ideas and admire the creativity young people employ to solve problems in a timely manner. Embracing that energy and enthusiasm of youth is one of my greatest strengths — we learn and grow together.

4. What improvements would you like to see implemented in the Vestal area, especially as it relates to housing and public safety?

I have already been a part of implementing some solutions to these safety issues, such as crosswalks and walkways, as well as making sure they are well lit and maintained. Housing safety concerns include minimum code requirements for inspections to keep everyone safe. The town has also supported student housing within walking distance of the University, such as apartments near the intersection of Murray Hill Road and Vestal Parkway, as well as the new apartment building under construction at the intersection of Vestal Parkway and Bunn Hill Road.

Thank you, students, for being part of our community. We are happy you have chosen Vestal as the community you wish to learn and grow in. We welcome your energy and enthusiasm and hope you will love our small-town atmosphere!