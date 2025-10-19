Nick Libous is the Democratic nominee for Broome County clerk. He is the son of late Republican State Sen. Tom Libous, a member of the Binghamton City Council in the 1980s who then represented the 52nd district, which includes Broome County, in Albany for over 20 years. He currently owns his own cell phone tower building company and has decades of private sector experience in the technology industry. Questionnaire responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

1. Why are you running for Broome County clerk?

With my successful business experience, I know I can deliver for the community, and that is why I am running to be your next Broome County clerk. The records entrusted to the clerk’s office are the backbone of property ownership, business development and legal transparency in Broome County. It’s often overlooked that critical governmental services, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, fall under the jurisdiction of the clerk’s office. Utilizing my skills and experience, I aim to deliver on constituent services within the departments the clerk oversees. I will focus on customer service, since the clerk’s office is the customer service department of the county government.

2. How does your background and previous experience qualify you for this position?

For the past 18 years, I have operated and managed my family’s small business in Broome County. Through this experience, I have developed a broad range of transferable skills that will allow me to modernize every aspect of the clerk’s office. I possess the technical expertise necessary to enhance our digital infrastructure, ensuring that records are secure, accessible and efficiently managed. This knowledge will be critical for updating the outdated clerk’s website, creating an app to enhance customer service and safeguarding our digital infrastructure against hackers. I am the only candidate with firsthand knowledge to ensure the successful implementation of these 21st-century e-Governance systems.

For nearly two decades, I have had the pleasure of learning customer service. This requires both time and patience to master. In my role overseeing essential services such as the DMV, I will apply these skills to ensure everyone has an efficient and positive experience. I believe I have the right experience to modernize our clerk’s office.

3. Why is the role of county clerk important? How would you describe this position to a resident who might be unfamiliar with it?

The clerk’s office is a critical county department that is often overlooked. It doesn’t have the “glamour” of the district attorney’s office or the legislative power of the county legislature. Despite this, the records kept by the county clerk are essential to local government. Deeds, liens, birth certificates, marriage licenses and many other critical documents fall under the responsibility of the Broome County Clerk’s Office, a vital yet often underestimated county. The county clerk is also charged with managing the clerk’s office and its personnel and overseeing the DMV’s operations.

4. How will you get the community involved with the clerk’s office?

I have been knocking on doors and discussing the duties of the county clerk with voters. I find that a grassroots approach is best, as one-on-one conversations are important. Since February, I’ve been raising awareness about the critical, though not always glamorous, role of the clerk’s office in our community. I plan to continue this educational path by enhancing communication from the office. Modernizing the clerk’s office will involve updating all outreach efforts. By making records more accessible and improving website and app navigation, I believe the community will become more involved with the clerk’s office than ever before.