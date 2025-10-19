Matt Padbury is a 2025 Democratic candidate for Vestal Town Council. Born and raised in the Town of Maine, New York, Padbury is president of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Local 1883 and has 19 years of experience working for Broome County. Questionnaire responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

How does your background and previous experience qualify you for this position?

I’ve spent my entire career serving the public — from working security and repairing roads to leading Broome County’s mechanics shop and serving as union president for both blue-collar and white-collar workers. I know how government works from the inside, and I’ve spent over a decade advocating for fair contracts, respectful labor relations and smart investments in public services. I’ve built consensus across departments, solved problems hands-on and fought for working families every step of the way. That experience gives me the tools — and the heart — to represent Vestal with integrity and purpose.

How does the Vestal Town Council impact Binghamton University students?

The Town Council plays a key role in shaping the environment students live in — from housing regulations and public safety to parks, transportation and community engagement. I believe students deserve safe, fair housing and a welcoming town that values their presence. I’ll work to ensure student housing is responsibly located and well-managed, while protecting the integrity of our residential neighborhoods. I’ll also advocate for public spaces and services that help students feel connected to the broader Vestal community.

What makes you a good candidate for young voters?

I understand what it means to work hard from a young age — I started working on farms at 12 and built my life through grit and service. I believe young people deserve a seat at the table, and I’m committed to making town government more transparent, inclusive and responsive to their needs. Whether it’s expanding public WiFi in parks, supporting youth sports or protecting affordable housing, I’ll fight for policies that help young residents thrive. I’m not here to talk down to anyone — I’m here to listen, collaborate and build a future we can all be proud of.

What improvements would you like to see implemented in the Vestal area, especially as it relates to housing and public safety?

I want to preserve the character of our residential neighborhoods by resisting unnecessary rezoning and overdevelopment. Housing should be safe, fair and thoughtfully placed — not forced into areas that disrupt families and long-term residents. I’ll push for responsible student housing policies and protect the integrity of our zoning laws. On public safety, I’ll support our law enforcement, EMS and public works teams with the resources they need to serve effectively. That means investing in infrastructure, maintaining strong communication and ensuring every resident — from students to seniors — feels safe and respected