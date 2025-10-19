Kevin Micha is running on the Republican and Conservative Party lines to represent the Binghamton City Council’s first district. He owns a contracting company that operates in Binghamton. Questionnaire responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

1. How does your background and previous experience qualify you for this position?

Born and raised here in the First Ward back when factories were everywhere and people had good factory jobs, that world shaped me. I have watched industry fade but neighborhoods hold strong. It pushed me to start my own contracting business, where I’ve spent my whole life fixing up homes, turning rundown spots into dream places for families and cleaning up blocks along the way. As a small business owner and homeowner myself, I know the pinch of doing more with less, especially when city costs and red tape keep climbing and hold back people from making things better.

That hands-on experience qualifies me for council: I’ve been in the trenches, hammer in hand, dealing with permits, codes and budgets that hit home. No suit and tie experience, just real know-how on building communities without breaking the bank. In a town like Binghamton, that’s what we need, someone who’s lived it, not just talked it, to fight for homeowners and keep the First Ward thriving.

2. In recent months, the City Council and the Mayor’s Office have conflicted over issues ranging from housing policy to budget funding. How would you describe the working relationship you have with the Mayor’s Office?

As a first time candidate without any prior ties to city hall, my relationship with the Mayor’s office is a fresh start and an open door to roll up sleeves and get to work for the First Ward. It’s not about past disagreements. It’s my chance to represent our neighborhood and make it the best place in Binghamton to call home. I’d build that partnership on common ground: talking with neighbors over issues like housing, such as enforcing rules on bad properties and budgets that work. The council and mayor should team up, not fight, and listen to each other to keep taxes low and services strong. If elected, I’ll focus on results for residents, putting the First Ward first and politics last.

3. What makes you a good candidate for young voters and students?

I’m a strong fit for young voters and Binghamton University students because you’re a vital part of what makes Binghamton a great place, bringing energy and fresh ideas to our neighborhoods. As a small business owner and contractor who’s built a life here, I make decisions by listening to every side, porch to porch, ensuring all voices get heard, no matter your age or background. Plus, as a young professional myself, scraping to grow my contracting business amid tough costs, I know the struggle of starting out with almost nothing. I’d love to mentor young people, sharing tips on trades, home fixes or business startups to encourage more young people to stick around, buy homes and diversify our town.

In the First Ward, students deal with the same eyesores and rents I fight. Together, we can clean up and build a Binghamton where you thrive, not just pass through.

4. What improvement would you like to see implemented in the city, especially in regards to issues like housing and public safety?

For Binghamton to move forward, especially for students renting off campus or eyeing a master’s degree, I’d fight for safer streets and neighborhoods. On public safety: ramp up police patrols in high-crime areas after dark with more officers funded by smart cuts elsewhere, making walks feel secure. Housing-wise: boost first-time home buyer programs with grants and low rates to convert rentals into owned spots, easing the impact on student housing and dropping rents overall. As a contractor, I’d push incentives for fixing blighted properties into modern, affordable units near BU shuttles. This cuts eyesores, boosts safety and keeps costs down, helping students afford to stay, explore and build roots in Binghamton without breaking the bank.