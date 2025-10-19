Christina Charuk is the 2025 Democratic candidate running for mayor of Johnson City. A third-generation Johnson City resident, Charuk has a background in education and has a degree in nonprofit management. Questionnaire responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What are some of the unique challenges that Johnson City faces compared to Binghamton?

Johnson City is a smaller village that’s experiencing rapid growth, especially with the expansion of the Health Sciences Campus and the new housing that’s come with it. That kind of change can be exciting, but it also creates real challenges around infrastructure, communication and fairness in how we enforce local codes and plan development.

I want to balance revitalization with preservation and make sure long-time residents aren’t pushed out or left behind as the community evolves. And unlike Binghamton, we don’t have the same scale of staff or resources, so the need for clear communication and collaboration between the Village, Binghamton University and residents is even more critical.

What do you view as the biggest weakness of the current administration, and how would you do things differently?

What I hear from residents is frustration not just with policy, but with being shut out of the process. The biggest weakness of the current administration is a lack of transparency and communication. Decisions are made for the leaders’ best interests, not for the people, and that’s why trust has broken down.

I’d do things differently by expanding direct access to the mayor’s office and increasing regular and clear communication. That means open data on code enforcement, clear communication from Village Hall and real opportunities for residents to shape what happens in their neighborhoods. I have a firm belief that public servants should serve the public and that’s what’s driving me in this campaign.

How does your background and previous experience qualify you for this position?

My background is in administration, education and advocacy. I’m leaning into my academic and professional background. Opposition research and community history has been enhanced by my study of literature. My degree in nonprofit management has helped me with policy review and legislative initiatives. And my experience in public, private and higher education has given me the skill of reading, understanding and synthesizing complex information so I can articulate a clear vision for the future of my village. All my experience taught me how systems work and more importantly, how to make them work for people.

As a third-generation Johnson City resident, I understand both the pride and the challenges here. I’ve spent my career turning frustration into progress, and that’s exactly what this moment calls for: leadership that listens, learns and delivers.

Given uncertainty to federally funded programs such as SNAP, Medicare and housing funds, how will you handle challenges presented from the federal level that affect city residents?

I am hearing fear from residents who are concerned that when federal programs like SNAP, Medicare or housing funds are cut, they’ll be left to fend for themselves. And the truth is, when industry fails, it is up to the government to support the most vulnerable among us.

That’s why, at the local level, I would take concrete steps to ensure no one falls through the cracks:

Partner with nonprofits, faith organizations and county agencies to expand food, housing, and healthcare access.

Establish a resident resource committee built by engaging the diverse communities we have in the village to identify gaps and connect people to services quickly.

Improve communication channels from social media to in person and virtual community forums, so residents know what help is available and how to access it. This was much of my work in education so it will be easily transferable to public service.

Advocate at the county and state levels for local funding programs that can act as a safety net when federal dollars are delayed or cut.

Johnson City deserves leadership that listens, acts proactively and ensures residents are supported even when larger systems fail.