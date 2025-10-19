Aaron Martin is the Republican candidate for Broome County Clerk. He currently serves as clerk of the Broome County Legislature and president of the New York State Association of Clerks of County Legislative Boards. He also chairs the Broome County Land Bank’s board of directors, a body that guides nonprofit corporations in promoting local economic development. Questionnaire responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running to be Broome County clerk?

I have the relevant experience to be the next Broome County clerk. I’m a first-time candidate for office, I haven’t been running over and over for office, instead, I’ve been actually doing the job as a clerk with the Broome County Legislature. I’m ready to put that relevant experience to work for county residents.

How does your background and previous experience qualify you for this position?

I have been the clerk of the county legislature for the past 14 years doing similar work serving the public, maintaining important county records, acting as the Freedom of Information officer for Broome County and managing an office. I’m also a Certified Clerk, a credential earned through experience and education. That makes me uniquely qualified with the relevant experience to be the next county clerk.

Why is the role of County Clerk important? How would you describe this position to a resident who might be unfamiliar with it?

The Office of the Broome County Clerk is very important to residents of Broome County. The clerk oversees the two DMV offices located in Binghamton and Endicott, manages land and property records like deeds and mortgages and maintains court, legal and historical records.

How will you get the community involved with the clerk’s office?

The most important role of the county clerk is to ensure that good customer service is being provided to residents. It’s important that we engage with employees and customers to be sure that information is available and access to services is a priority. Also, continuing to provide access to DMV services at the Binghamton and Endicott Offices and the mobile DMV offices that travel to other communities throughout the month.