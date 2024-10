Stephen Flagg - Sourced from bclrcc.com Close

Stephen Flagg MPA ‘05 is the incumbent legislator representing the Broome County Legislature’s first district. Running unopposed as the Republican candidate, he was first elected in 2012. Flagg currently works as a subcontracts manager at BAE Systems where he has been employed since 2005. He has over 20 years of experience in the private sector.

Flagg did not respond to Pipe Dream’s Election Issue candidate questionnaire.