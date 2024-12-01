Based off of the Broadway show, the movie adaptation, "Wicked," follows the young witches, Elphaba and Glinda, and their relationship prior to the events in "The Wizard of Oz."

Released in theaters on Nov. 22, the movie adaptation “Wicked” (2024) explores the relationship between the two central witches of the 1930s movie, “The Wizard of Oz.” The film, an adaptation of the Broadway show of the same title — covers the events of the first half of the show as witches Glinda and Elphaba navigate their experiences coming into adulthood.

Directed by Jon M. Chu — who is most notably known for directing “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In The Heights,” the film’s star-studded cast includes actress and pop star Ariana Grande and actress Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. A beloved musical, the bar was set high for a movie adaptation.

“Wicked” (2024) is an immersive experience of the stage show, with detailed set design that will surely leave you stunned. The colors are more muted than vibrant to replicate real life rather than make it feel plastic, and the utilization of physical sets in addition to CGI further adds a sense of realism to the film, as if you can visit the dancing streets of Oz or walk the halls of Shiz University.

The subtle, princess-like makeup Glinda wears and the blending of modern and fairytale elements of the character’s costumes take the whimsical world of Oz as seen in “The Wizard of Oz” and the “Wicked” stage show and make the audience feel more connected with it.

With powerhouse vocals and passionate actors, the audience begins to resonate with the characters’ emotions, feeling upset for Elphaba when she is mocked by her peers and overjoyed when she and Glinda begin to form a true friendship. Furthermore, the ability to utilize close-up shots of the actors — impossible when watching a Broadway show — allows the audience to connect with the characters.

The movie follows Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, as she grows up and begins her first year of college. The audience gets an insight into the harsh bullying Elphaba received for her green skin and the magic she can produce when her emotions get the better of her.

At Shiz University, Elphaba meets Glinda, and though they start as enemies with an entire dance number to showcase their loathing of one another, they eventually become friends. Elphaba begins to develop her sorceress powers under the supervision of Madame Morrible, the headmistress and becomes passionate about helping the animals of Oz, who are being caged and prevented from speaking. Eventually, Elphaba receives an invitation to see the Wizard, whom she’d dreamed of having granted her heart’s desire all her life, and brings Glinda along.

When they get there, Elphaba is overjoyed, and instead of wishing not to be green, as she had planned her whole life, she wishes for the animals to be protected. This is when Elphaba’s view of the Wizard begins to crumble. She realizes that he is not as powerful as he is made out to be when she sees that he is unable to cast a spell from the Grimmerie — his famous book of spells.

When Elphaba finds that she can read the Grimmerie and casts a spell for the Wizard to create flying monkeys, he states that they will be used as spies over Oz. This reveals to Elphaba that he planned to have her capture the animals for him because he is unable to produce magic.

Staying true to herself, Elphaba runs away as a fugitive to all of Oz. She asks Glinda to join her and she refuses, marking the beginning of their going separate ways. The movie ends with the famous “Defying Gravity” scene.

As the movie develops, the dynamic between Elphaba and Glinda is encapsulated through Erivo and Grande’s performance — highlighting the balance between Elphaba’s reserved, quiet self and Glinda’s boisterous, outgoing self. Their voices are incredible, bringing a more modern feel to the score of the musical. From the more reserved, solo ballads like “The Wizard and I,” to big song and dance numbers like “What Is This Feeling?” and “Dancing Through Life,” the musical numbers and distinct voices of the cast give the movie a sense of originality, without straying from the structure of the Broadway musical.

With the whimsical instrumentation contributing to the fairytale theme of “Wicked,” in combination with powerful vocals from Erivo and Grande throughout the movie, “Wicked” does a very good job at evoking emotional responses from its audience, something that movie adaptations of musicals don’t always do well.

Though the film is a bit lengthy with part one coming to a close at two hours and forty minutes — longer than the entire Broadway show — it allows the film to dive into the depth of the witches’ relationship and experiences.

With the movie staying true to the musical in its major plot points, the time difference comes from an expansion of the characters, fully delving into their relationships and backstories in ways the show doesn’t. With its pure artistry, the first part of the “Wicked” film adaptation leaves fans eagerly awaiting part two, where we will see the rest of Elphaba’s descent into the wickedness displayed in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Rating: 4.8/5