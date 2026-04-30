The night consisted of lively performances, a student-made skit and a traditional Japanese fisherman dance.

Unkai Daiko held its annual ARISE showcase on Saturday in Old Union Hall, featuring the traditional Japanese taiko drumming club with guest performers Yamatai, Sora No Kanata, Binghamton University Japanese Association and Kung Fu Club in an evening that highlighted the abundance of growing talent in Binghamton.

Facing the stage, attendees sat in the dimly lit room, chatting while observing the decorations. Fairy lights, hand-drawn clouds and whimsical lanterns were draped across the walls, providing a modern take on old Japanese tapestries.

Sherry Liang, co-publicity chair of Unkai Daiko and a sophomore majoring in global public health, kicked off the showcase by playing a Japanese folk song on the flute. The room was eerily silent, captivated by Liang’s flute playing, until the spotlight shifted to the Unkai Daiko members behind her. Hitting their drums in slow motion, the beats progressively built speed with loud bashes.

After the first performance, Ayman Taleb, president of Unkai Daiko and a senior majoring in computer science, and Evan Rich, vice president of Unkai Daiko and a senior majoring in computer science, welcomed everyone to the event.

“ARISE is an event that Unkai Daiko members work year-round to prepare for,” Taleb wrote in the event pamphlet. “Every week, members put in 7+ hours of practice to perfect songs for the many performances we have in a year, and our biggest event, ARISE, has members putting in 15+ hours weekly. Needless to say, our members have worked tirelessly to make this showcase as amazing as it can be.”

Unkai Daiko continued to showcase performance after performance with dramatic movements, cheerful smiles and precision. Playing the drums with intensity, they shouted “kakegoe” — a call popular in traditional Japanese taiko drumming. Members would repeat the same sounds and phrases throughout the song, adding to its power.

Bianna Chen, a member of Unkai Daiko and a sophomore majoring in computer science, spoke about her appreciation for the ARISE Showcase and the multicultural musical environment it provides.

“We call the drums by the Japanese names of the drums,” Chen said. “We don’t call it small drum, big drum, we call ‘bachi bachi,’ not a drum. Not only that, but it’s more like community, teamwork, with all these soft skills that we learned.”

The event also showcased a student-made short film called “Mystery Disappearance of Donchan,” made by Taichi Oishi-Lane, co-event coordinator of Unkai Daiko and a junior majoring in history, and Lily Sclafani, co-event coordinator of Unkai Daiko and a freshman majoring in human development. The film centered around a fictional story where E-Board members were preparing for the ARISE showcase and would play between performances.

“Getting BUJA, getting Kung Fu Club, blind, the lion dance, getting Yamatai, the other Taiko that’s been performed, Sora No Kanata,” Oishi-Lane said. “That was fun, reaching people, getting them, because they seem very excited about this. It made me more excited to put this all together.”

BUJA performed Soran Bushi, a traditional Japanese fisherman dance that often involves powerful, synchronized movements. Yamatai, Cornell University’s taiko ensemble, delivered a powerful performance marked by solid, commanding movements. Their drumming was beautifully harmonized with the accompaniment of a flute player.

Sora No Kanata, a taiko ensemble from the Finger Lakes area, mixed traditional pieces with their own, creating a unique fusion. Kung Fu Club performed a traditional Japanese lion dance, which spread joy across the room.

The ARISE showcase combined a variety of multicultural organizations in an experience that celebrated traditional Japanese culture, music and talent, allowing individuals across campus to immerse themselves in the art of taiko at a caliber Taleb never imagined possible.

“When my friends and I founded Unkai Daiko in my sophomore year, I never thought that we would host an event of the magnitude of ARISE,” Taleb wrote in the event pamphlet. “What began as my personal wish to continue playing taiko in college quickly became a larger movement that many people put their feelings into. We all became close friends, supported each other, and worked hard as a team to show everyone the best of ourselves.”